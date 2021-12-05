Your daily horoscope for December 6, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Daily horoscope for December 6, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Don’t get too comfortable, Aries, because something at work is going to change.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of career. By no influence of your own, someone may be paying attention to your skills and realize that you are better off doing another type of job.

You could get a job offer or a request to add more to your responsibilities in the office.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Prepare to be challenged, in a way that you have not before. The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of belief.

And you may discover someone has been wondering what you really think when they ask you a pointed question.

This could cause you to feel under attack or have moments of self-doubt where you’re unsure what their motives are and what it is you want at this stage in life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of shared resources.

What you thought you had could change and you will realize that you need to be more self-sufficient.

Depending on other people will not do well for you today, and you should try your hardest to depend solely on yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of commitments.

Someone could change their mind about the way they felt with regards to a promise that was made.

If an individual has been hot or cold lately, you will see where they stand.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of daily duties.

A routine change can be just what you need right now.

Be open to accepting new responsibilities and delegating tasks that you no longer need to have on your plate.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of pleasure.

What used to bring you joy may not have the same level of fulfillment for you.

This is time for you to start looking at new areas of your life that this object or individual used to satisfy so you can replace it with something new.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of home.

A possible relocation or offer to move into a new place could be extended to you.

Any applications or home loans could bring a positive response today.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of communication.

One simple conversation can change everything for you in your life.

Now is a good time for you to listen with both ears and not avoid any tough talks that need to be had.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of money.

How are you invest your money could change for the better. This is a great time to look at various ways to enhance your personal wealth.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of identity.

Big changes are underway, and you have the chance to perfect your life in ways you’ve always wanted to. You have the courage to make an important decision about your future, Capricorn.

Don’t let this window of opportunity pass you by.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of hidden enemies.

A person who has been bothering you and giving you a reason to feel upset me finally start to leave you alone and find someone else to bother.

It’s a great time for you to let out a sigh of relief as the drama is finally is done.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing change to your sector of friends.

Your circle of friends may start to change as you branch out a little bit and meet new people.

You well find that this is a significant time of growth for you and your personal life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

