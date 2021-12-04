Your daily horoscope for December 5, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Daily horoscope for December 5, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're a hard worker, Aries, so whatever you do, don't slack off at work. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of career and social status, and this is a time for growth.

It's time to double down on all your efforts. Hard work will pay off for you, so dress up. You want to appear polished and put together at meetings; prepare to make a good impression.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The world is your oyster, Taurus, and if you study the way the world works, you will find a way to master a specific area of your life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of higher learning. Lessons from life allow you to philosophize, to ponder bigger things, and take nothing at face value. In fact, it’s smart to question where you are now and consider what you want to improve on before the start of the new year.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Take inventory of what you have, how others use it, and be mindful of what areas of your life you can be more generous.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of shared resources. Be sure to also take into consideration the way that you care for things that don’t belong to you. Be careful not to abuse any privileges that you’ve been extended by other people.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Not all promises are meant to be kept, Cancer, so you may be on the fence about a decision you’ve made and decide you really don’t want to follow through.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of commitment, and this is a tug on the heart for you.

It’s going to be difficult to project what life will be like in the future whichever way you decide to go. However, if in your gut this is not right for you, then listen to what your inner voice is trying to say.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Do you want to cut any corners today, as what you do will have a long-standing impact on your life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of work.

It’s good to be diligent and to use your energy to build. Think about what foundation you need to lay for yourself and what areas of your life need most of your attention.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of pleasure.

What you find enjoyable may not be anyone else’s cup of tea, so you may need to spend some time on your own and doing things that you like to do.

Stay busy, do your holiday shopping and get things organized and tidy, The day is meant to be dedicated to what brings you joy in life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of home.

It’s good when you can establish a place that makes you feel safe and comfortable.

Focus on your house and things that make your residence a place you like to be.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are going to deliver a message of some sort that will have an impact.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of communication. Sometimes the way you say things can come across a bit harshly, so you may want to soften your words before making any big speeches or giving a lecture to a friend or someone you love.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of money. Put forth lots of effort as you are about to get a huge pay off and make lots and lots of income for yourself. If you have been hoping for money and riches, they are coming your way.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of identity.

It’s a great time to go through your closet and clear out any old clothing you no longer need.

Make plans to do some deep cleaning and sorting to get out any negative energy. Remove the things that don't enhance your life that does not resonate with who you are today.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies.

You’re not likely to get your feelings hurt when you find out someone you thought your trust has stabbed you in the back.

In fact, you are able to present yourself as an unbreakable individual who is tough as nails.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of friends.

Now’s a good time to network as you are prone to meet people who have great connections and wonderful reputations.

You may find that you fall right into place with individuals that work in the same career field.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

