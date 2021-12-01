Your daily horoscope for December 2, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Daily horoscope for December 2, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re going to show your fire sign traits tomorrow, and starting today the rub that gets you irritated will set the ball in motion.

Try not to let little things get under your skin. Keep a level-head as much as possible.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Don’t let relationship problems ruin your entire day.

You are going to be fixated on a certain individual and how they affect your life, but don’t.

Detach yourself as quickly as possible, and whatever you do, if the person who’s under your skin doesn’t bring out the best in you, put them in the right perspective— a distance.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The sooner you begin a project the better. You may find yourself procrastinating and avoiding the work that needs to be done.

However, just get to it. The quicker you can get to the finish line, the faster you can move on to what you really want to do with your time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When you feel passionate about something, everyone can see it in you.

You are going to be walking around with your heart on your sleeve, and this is actually what is going to make you vulnerable.

You may question everything when things don’t go your way. Try not to let anger cause you to think that it was something you did. Likely, it just wasn’t the right timing.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Family first, or at least you may be feeling that way until someone decides to try and manipulate you.

You will want to keep a mental note on situations that appear to be undermining your happiness.

Especially, if you sense that the culprit is caused by family and their projection of problems into your own life, you may say instead, family goes last— me first.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Don’t let your feelings get worked up and cause you to argue about everything for no reason at all.

Your high standards can get the best of you today. It may be wise to lower them, even if it’s just for a short period of time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It’s an ambitious day for you and you may find yourself driven to achieve much more than usual.

This is a great day for accumulating wealth and getting all that you feel you want to get out of life. Set a huge goal because this is the time to do it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Someone may push the wrong button and before you know it, you’ll get angry and want to fight.

Set safeguards. Make sure you are rested today. Try to avoid situations that deplete you of your energy, so that you can remain in control of your emotions.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The past can create enough pain to make you want to choose better for the future.

Something that haunts you could drive you to do things differently. Regret is a powerful tool for change.

When that inner voice starts to nag you to wake up and do something about your life, don’t snuff it out by distracting yourself with social media or meaningless activities.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might find yourself comparing what you have with what your friends have. And, this will put you at odds with people you normally enjoy being around.

Try not to dedicate too much time to anger or frustration. Remind yourself that everyone is at the place in life that they need to be.

Awareness can help you to change what you don’t like.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Why fight with people about their beliefs when everyone really doesn’t know for certain what is beyond what we can see?

You may want to prove that you’re right today but needing to be the top dog can isolate you from individuals you were meant to love instead. Choose wisely.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You really can learn new things each day even after resisting valuable lessons for too long.

Something can finally put you in a position to act differently and take responsibility in an area of your life where you had a blind spot.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.