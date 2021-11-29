Your daily horoscope for November 30, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Plans may be put on hold, and this is a result of the Sun speaking to Saturn, who has decided that you need to wait a while longer for protective reasons.

Take this as a hint from the universe that someone upstairs is watching your back. When a delay hits, use the time wisely to plan and to make sure you've got all your ducks in a row.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may be the one to change someone's mind, and this will come as a surprise to you.

You have a strong opinion, but delivered with kindness and in the right manner, something can snap in the mind of a friend and change everything.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are an eternally hopeful person, and this is the trait that gets you through the day. You know that feelings and emotions are directly connected to what you manifest in your life.

Contemplate your future like a mantra. What you desire may take time for you to see come into reality, but it's already yours, Gemini. Believe it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Carrying secrets in your heart is not healthy, Cancer.

Admit your fears and what you are avoiding to someone. It will be cathartic for you to share your deep awareness with someone who can empathize with you and help you to move past fear and into faith.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are prone to change your mind, and this is why you should not be so quick to make a decision that you aren't 100 percent sure of.

You may regret acting so hasty, and it will take a lot of energy to retract what it is that you said you would do.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Invest in yourself, Virgo. Even if you can't afford much right now, the smallest investment into your physical, emotional, and mental well-being will go a long way.

Maybe a new journal or planner to begin setting goals for 2022. Perhaps a small routine change can be just what you need to feel more in control of your life and the direction it will take.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may have overly romanticized what this journey would be like, and now that you're halfway there, you realize it's not that important to you. You don't feel the same way as you used to do.

So, rather than pretend that you feel good about putting your time into this endeavor, it's time to call it quits and find something else that you feel passionate about.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Anger can be a hugely motivating factor in your life, and you are cutting ties faster than ever before.

Perhaps it could be anger or feelings of frustration that have built up over time, and now you are just too tired to show it. The challenges have been a time drain and an emotional loss, and the faster you can create space, the better.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Gossip can be a real problem, and you'll want to avoid people who are oversharing and giving details that you know you ought not to have heard.

You will be better off if you avoid being dragged into anything that seems to head in a direction that you did not want to go.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Be cautious in your business dealings. You may find it hard to get back a return on something you invest in.

So take care to read the fine print on any documents you sign, and if you loan money to a friend, have a date for when you want to be repaid.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Faith in humanity can be easily lost, and you may discover a friend has turned against you. Their alliances have changed, and rather be true to your friendship, they are going to be selfish and self-serving.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are going to need some time to yourself today. You have some things that need to be addressed, and if you fill the day full of busy activities, you may miss out on the beauty of self-care and feeling rested and ready to take on the rest of the week with strength and confidence.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

