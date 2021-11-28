Your daily horoscope for November 29, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Daily horoscope for November 29, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Decide what you want, Aries. You've been toying around with a few ideas, many of them are fresh so you've not been fully all in or out. Indifferent is a better word.

But, the time to jump feet first is here. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of commitment, and it's your time to make a decision about what you want to do and with whom.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's all about finding the right life balance, Taurus, and right now, things have been out of control. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of routines.

From your chores to work even to working out, why go to an extreme or not at all? Start thinking of how you'd really like your 2022 to be, and use this time to assess your current lifestyle and situation.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There are things that you want to enjoy, and some of them have lost your interest. So, now you're left to ask yourself, "What to do next?"

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of creativity, so there's a sweet little window of opportunity open to you to try something that you don't ordinarily get to do. You don't have to follow a script or have any particular outcome. Be spontaneous and play it by ear.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have to be cruel to be kind, Cancer. There are times when you just have to say to someone that you cannot do anything, even if you'd like to, and this is the cost of being honest, but you may come across as blunt.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of home, and you may be bumping heads with a parent or someone whom you respect. But, when your needs conflict with the rules, compromise may not be an option.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of communication, and for now, be careful.

There are times when you may not have enough conviction to speak on a subject, so rather than act like you know something, it's better to listen.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of money, and of course, what else have you got on your mind lately? You've got plans and presents you want to buy. You have things you hope to accomplish before the end of the year.

So, spending and purchasing things is going to be thematic for today. But, when you're out getting what you need or searching for that perfect give that brings a smile to someone's face, be sure to also check out deals and know that you'll be catching things up later.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of personal development, and this is the time to work on something that you've been wanting to learn.

Pick up a course before the year is over. Invest in yourself. Learn how to dance or try something that you feel will make your life better.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Not everyone is going to be a good person, even if they are charismatic or act as if they care. You find out who your real friends are while the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of hidden enemies.

For you, knowing that someone could be so easily kept under the radar, can cause you to feel anxious and concerned. The day may present a struggle to understand why toxic people act the way that they do.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of friends.

You may discover a person who seems to live a double life, and they are just not kind to you at all. You may want your friends to avoid them, and feel frustrated when they don't.

Trying to get people to see your side, alone, could lead to drama that backfires on you, so prepare your mind for it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of career.

You want a job that pays the bills and gives you the ability to care for yourself, but at the same time you want something that will give you a sense of purpose and fulfills your need to be productive.

Take a good look at how you spend your time at work and consider whether or not you're where you want to be, and want to build your professional life in this role.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of responsibilities, and you're going to be so busy today. One one end, the time is going to fly by quickly.

And, It is wonderful that you can be someone others can trust so deeply. But the Moon in Libra is a sign to be balanced. There are things you'll want to let someone else handle. So, when you've reached your limit, be sure to let things go.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of shared resources.

Be practical, Pisces. Yes, the universal principal of give and take is that if you give, something good may come back to you, but the truth is that this is not always the case, and good isn't always returned in the same measure as you'd like for it to be.

So, when you do something for someone else, do it because it makes sense and is right for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

