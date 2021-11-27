Your daily horoscope for November 28, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The itch to travel and to see the world is real, Aries, and you are ready to head out to explore the world and try something new.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of adventure, and you may not realize it right now, but you have the ability to manifest a trip or something fun in your life. Just think about what you truly want, and start taking steps to see it happen.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's amazing how things just sudden come to light and you see what you have and appreciate it. You are much wealthier and blessed than you have ever realized.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources, and you're going to have an epiphany, Taurus. So, pay attention, be prepared to see what abundance looks like.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are the that person people perceive as trustworthy, dependable, and super talented right now.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of commitment, and a promising opportunity is going to fall into your lap and give you what you've been asking for.

You have all the power in your hands, and the best part is this is the fruit from seeds you've been planting all year. Your efforts worked!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you don't do it, it won't get done, Cancer, and worst of all, even if they do complete the task, you will wish they did it like you would have done it. Your standards are going to be super high today, and you may not want to delegate what you feel needs to be a certain way.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of daily responsibilities, so tend to your own garden, especially if you know that what has to happen is super important.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Anything, and everything you do is going to shine like you would not believe today. You are going to be the center of attention, Leo, like it or not.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of creativity so it's something about your style or the way that you are around others that magnifies as something unique or special. So, when you go out, put in a little more effort to look your best. You will be so glad that you did.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Family first, right, Virgo? Actually, sometimes you need space, and this is one way to practice putting the people you love at the top of your priority list.

When the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of home there can be too much closeness, too much interaction that causes everyone to get on each other's nerves. It's time to go out for a walk or make an excuse to give yourself space. You need it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's a lot of talk around the term 'togetherness' for you today, and you may feel pushed into making a firm decision for a job offer or even a relationship that you've recently started.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of commitment, and the idea that you have to be part of something outside of yourself can be a bit scary for you; however, if you truly feel ready, you may decide to take the leap, and let the rest of the world know that you're all in.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Have a lost item or something you've been looking for that you need to find soon?

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of money, and personal property. So, this could be the day you find money in your pocket while doing the laundry or buy a scratch-off and win a little bit of cash.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Self-talk and making personal promises to yourself are great ways to past the time, today. You might want to journal or write out an intention that you will focus on until the end of 2021.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of identity, so make this a person thing that you truly believe you can commit yourself to doing. Remember, Sagittarius, you determine your destiny.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of endings, and you might have wanted something in your life to come to an end.

The doors of the universe help you and bring you a promising outcome. They provide you support during a time of closure.

You will see that you're able to truly get what you've hoped for and begin with a clean slate.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of friendships, and you're the most popular person in the group, today.

You are able to get along with just about anyone right now, Aquarius. You will feel as though things just flow right along and no one has any problems where you are concerned. This is a great time for networking or going to a social event, if you have been invited.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Want a new job or promotion? Put in a bit more effort, while also making it know that you are interested in taking on more responsibilities at work.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius, your sector of career, and there's energy moving you into the visibility of decision-makers and people who can advance your career. So, let your boss know you're open for bigger and better things, if they chance comes up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.