Your daily horoscope for November 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for November 26, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Set a new goal, Aries, you're wide open for a challenge that's both helpful and good for you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of health and routines, so you are more aware of what needs to improve and perhaps even meticulous to a fault.

Just don't be super hard on yourself, little ram. Change takes time, no matter how ambitious you are about doing so from the start.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Stop being so nitpicky, Taurus, you might have high goals, but not everyone is on the same page as you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of romance, and your standards about everything loom larger than life.

You don't just want things to appear great on the surface with someone, you also want them to be amazing to the core of your relationship, too.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll want to get some cleaning done, and if you're feeling overly ambitious, take your organization to the next level and clear out your closets, garage, and other things, too.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of home, and that side of you that loves to have everything in its place is going to kick in.

So be prepared for the urge to get all your things done at once. This could be a busy, but productive day.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Don't spend your entire day on text messaging when you could have a real one-on-one talk with a friend, Cancer.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of communication, and even though you aren't one who likes to just overshare your thoughts and feelings, there's a time and place for everything.

Today, you may be ready to bare your soul and purge your mind of all that you've been contemplating.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What's your credit score, Leo? Don't know? Look it up this week.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of money, and you have been keeping your eye on the market, looking at crypto, and wondering how to plan your next financial move.

It's a good day to dedicate more serious thought to your investment planning, including speaking to your banker or a financial planner.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You need some me-time and some personal grooming will make you feel much better after a hectic work-week leading to the holiday.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of identity, and this is your chance to start prioritizing self-care. You have been so busy tending to everyone else. Now, it's time to do you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Not everyone wants to play nicely with you, Libra, in fact, some people are just nasty and you have to be careful when around them.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of hidden enemies, and you have to watch your back sometimes.

Certain people see your kindness and they are opportunistic. Don't think that just because you're nice that the law of the universe will protect you. Nice can also mean protecting your interests.

RELATED: Struggling To Move On? Get Answers With A Free Psychic Medium Reading

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your high standards serve you well, Scorpio, and you need to keep them that way or else you could fall into relations with people who don't deserve you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of friendships, and you deserve self-respect and to be treated like you deserve. You may not assert this for yourself with others, because of loneliness or feeling down right now, but it's important that you start.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your dreams come true when you work hard for what you need and want in life, Sagittarius.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of career, you have big dreams and goals for a reason. You have so much to offer the world, so when you put your mind to do a thing, do it!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's good to be curious, but there are times when your cynical side needs a lesson on what the possibilities are in the universe.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of education and spirituality. This is a beautiful time of self-discovery and soulful adventuring. Be open to what the world can bring to you. Be curious.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your generous side needs to learn how to be less giving and more thrifty because there's accountability for all that you have and don't have.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of shared resources, and you know that there's a limit to what you have and to what others can give. This is an important consideration to maintain, especially when you sense you need to be cautious not to waste what's available.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Say yes only if you truly feel that you can follow through on a promise, Pisces.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of commitments, and you may overshoot your goals and be slightly lofty about what you can fulfill.

Keep tabs on your promises, as you will not want to fail due to something you should have seen but didn't check into first.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.