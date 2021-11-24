Your daily horoscope for November 25, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Daily horoscope for November 25, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Have courage, Aries. There's a lot going on but you'll find a way to manage it all.

The Moon in Leo squares Mars in Scorpio, and you may discover some hidden strength that you did not know you had, and this can help you to pull through a tough time that comes up for you this week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have to stand up for a cause, Taurus, so choose one that you truly believe in.

Moon in Leo squares Mars, so your relationships, family, everything can feel so intense, and this can give you a sense that there's nowhere to let your guard down, but through all the crisis you face today, something good will come out of it for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you speak your mind, be sure it's really what convicts you, Gemini.

The Moon in Leo squares Mars, and when guilt or that sense of 'I should not have said that' kicks in, you'll need to lean on the reassurance that no matter what happens next, your words stand on truth and that's what matters the most.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Splurge on something you really like, Cancer, the urge to spend is strong, so why not on yourself?

The Moon in Leo squares Mars in your sector creativity, so have fun shopping today. Delight yourself with sales at your favorite store or spend the rest of the week planning to make something to gift to friends and family this holiday season.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When your family does not seem to see you for who you are, it's your choice to let it dismay you or to encourage you to remain confident within yourself, Leo.

The Moon in your sign squares Mars in your sector of home, it can push you outside of your comfort zone forcing you to find a new place in the world, perhaps cutting the umbilical from someone you depended on — longer than you should have.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The past can infuriate you, Virgo, and you will not want to fester on it longer than necessary.

The Moon in Leo squares Mars can have you sensing the undertones of tension in conversations with others. This can really hit you in a way that you don't expect it, so despite your usual cool nature, be prepared for strong emotions.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Friends can give you the courage you feel lacking within yourself, Libra, but this is what relationships are all about, and you know that more than anyone else.

The Moon in Leo squares Mars, and you could be facing a tough decision that requires you to leave something behind, something you've cherished.

And, as much as you might have held your identity in this area of your life, it's time to move on to bigger and better things, even if you can't see it that way right now.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's hard work to rise above a setback that had you feeling defeated, and yet, there's something inside of you that will give you the ability to take on different challenges, that you've not ever faced before.

The Moon in Leo squares Mars in your sign, and this is the time to put your heart into things. Pull from within, Scorpio, as you will find a lot of strength is there, especially when you need it the most.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It takes a lot of courage to admit you believe a certain way, but honesty is your strongest trait, Sagittarius, and you're likely going to use it.

The Moon in Leo squares Mars and the day is a solid reminder of what you are not, and what it is you aim to be, regardless of how accepted you are by others.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes things go down with a friend in a way you had not expected nor could ever have predicted.

So, when the Moon in Leo squares Mars, bumping heads with someone that you once felt close to can make you see them, your relationship, and everything in between for what it is — sadly, toxic.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

When will you find the time for love, Moon in Leo squares Mars, your drive and determination to push yourself beyond all limits can cause you to feel like there's just not enough hours in the day to do it all.

There are conflicts between work and love, and eventually one will have to give, but which? You will need to be the one to survive.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Practice makes perfect, and there are certain rituals in life that soothe your mind to make what's complicated easier for you.

The Moon in Leo squares Mars and this is a tough transit for you, as it will require you to be a bit rigid when it comes to how you spend your time today.

Prepare to account for everything, and despite the fact that you like to go with the flow, you just may not be able to today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

