Daily horoscope for November 24, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Honesty is the best policy, Aries, and since you tend to be adverse to lying, this transit is of extreme importance to you.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of higher learning. With Mars still in Scorpio, you are open to challenge and unearth everything that sniffs of fakeness.

Your online search history is going to be insane today, as you whip out your phone to check everything you hear and see for its accuracy.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Straight answers have been hard to come by, but things are starting to change.

Good thing you're stubborn and have been holding out for what you deserve, right Taurus? Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources.

You have been known to lay claim to things that belong to you, but there are also times when you just want to know what you have accessible to you and how to be able to use it — unfortunately, for today, you may have to go through other people. Try to be as agreeable as you can be during this time.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

All talk and no action is going to rub you the wrong way, Gemini, and while Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitment, you're looking for concrete signs that you're not wasting your time with things that are serious to you.

You may be speaking to a wall today, but don't let this hurt your feelings too much. Mercury is going to be in critical degrees for a few days but once it gets past this hump, conversation will start smoothing out for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Priorities take time to set for yourself, and truth be told, you've gotten yourself into the habit of putting yourself on the back burner, but no more. Cancer. Me -first, don't forget that.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of health. Health is wealth, and you have to take more care of yourself than you've been doing.

There's much more to life than people-pleasing, doing things for everyone else, and neglecting yourself. It's time to change that.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Get out of your comfort zone, Leo, it's time to put yourself out there and take a few risks. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of creativity.

You know how you love the attention, so why not make the most of this holiday season. Take full advantage of the fall colors, comfortable clothing layers, and a reason to bring out your favorite boots to wear.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Contracts, deals, and perhaps some updates and changes... your homelife is going to change, and this could include a change to your location or a desire to move somewhere new.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home and the family. This can bring out your curiosity about what's available in the housing or renter market for you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Speaking from your heart may mean that you also have to be open to listening to the other person's point of view.

There's a lot of back-and-forths going on and it can be confusing and conflicting. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication. So, be bolder than usual.

Don't worry if you don't have 'the right words', they will come, and if they don't, the right person will try to read beyond the misunderstanding and get to your true meaning.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Why is paperwork always so problematic, Scorpio? You may find yourself going through quite a bit of your billing in an attempt to catch up on bills before the year ends.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money, and this is the time to square up things where you can. You may have to move a few things around, but if you do it now, you may have a clean financial slate by the end of the year.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's time to set those new year goals and to do so early.

You have in mind what you'd like to see happen, and maybe even have visualized it for yourself. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of personal development.

Get crystal clear on what you want to see in the next year. Start to plan your 5-year, 10-year goals, and do not be afraid to ask the universe to fulfill your dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Nothing feels worse than having someone reveal their true colors right when you are most vulnerable.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies, and this is when people who are not exactly quality company are meant to get the boot, Capricorn.

You need this time in your life to clear your mind, clear your life, and remove all the negative energy that's been surrounding you and holding you back.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This is a season of gratitude, and you are someone who truly appreciates loyalty and kindness from others.

This month, Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friendships, and this is where you shine brightly. Start sharing how much you really appreciate their presence in your life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If you're looking for a raise, a new job, or have a desire to see how marketable you are, this is the time to do it. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career.

Have a conversation with a recruiter or make an in-house company inquiry to see if there are any promotional opportunities that you are eligible for. The world is wide-open for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.