Your daily horoscope for November 23, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

(March 21 - April 19)

As the saying goes, “you can have it all but not at the same time”, and as the Moon opposite Venus takes place today, you may feel as though you are winning in one area of your life but at the detriment to another.

Chances are your feelings about home and family are in conflict with your desire to succeed.

There are only so many hours in a day, and you may choose work over other things as it provides much satisfaction to know that at least you have the ability to care for yourself and to be independent — even when things at home are falling apart.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Brace yourself, Taurus. There can be some tension in your life especially in the area of relationships.

You may have lots of things you want to say, and it can involve important paperwork.

If you are in the middle of negotiations, this will not run smoothly for you.

You will have to remain on your toes and sharp, realizing that if something is very important to you, a confrontation will be unavoidable.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Financial problems can cause you to feel emotionally upset as you can feel as though you have too much month and not enough money to make it through the end of this week.

With the Moon opposite Venus, This type of tension can have a hard impact on your health.

From not being able to sleep at night to experiencing heightened stress, you will want to try not to internalize too much of what is going on as it can hinder your ability to think and make important decisions to solve the problems you face right now.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because you are changing from the inside out everything else in your life is also up for a challenge. You are questioning so many areas of your life from your faith to your social interactions with others.

It’s no wonder that you are on edge slightly more than usual today. Be aware that there are some things you took at face value and now may need to reconsider your position.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may find yourself at odds with family members, especially due to rigid and old outdated ways of thinking.

The Moon Trine Mars brings to light antagonism to your workplace and your family of origin.

You may break through some old ways of doing things and create a new path for yourself. This may not bode well with others, but it’s important for you to do what’s best for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is the day you will not want to go it alone. Be sure to reach out to friends that love you and care about you. Don't shy away from asking for their opinions.

Someone may say something unexpectedly that helps you to see the world in a new light.

You may want to borrow the belief of someone else during times of self-doubt until your confidence is back to where it needs to be.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As your family‘s needs change, so will your focus. You may see an area of your home life that requires careful attention and this may mean asking for a flexible work schedule from your boss or seeking an alternate means of creating money so that you can be closer to home.

Long commute, difficult colleagues, and all these other stress factors can make it impossible for you to focus the way that you want to own your home life when you are off of work. So, it will be important for you to make necessary adjustments and not set them aside for later.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your words have manifestation power and something you feel strongly about can be spoken into reality.

This is a good time for you to create an important mantra. Write down what you desire on a sheet of paper.

Ask yourself how or what it is you need to strengthen your visualization and be relentless on your focus to acquire the means to receive your goal.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Don’t underestimate the power of barter and trade. You may find exactly what it is that you need and get it by allowing yourself to let go of something you don’t want but have in your possession.

This could mean selling an item to a friend who you know has been wanting it for quite some time, or asking so much to do you a favor and exchange for a task that you know that they need but cannot afford otherwise.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Dishonesty is a problem today, as you may find yourself in a position to ask someone for their truth but perhaps you may not receive it. In other words, they'll lie to you.

They may try to hinder you from seeing their faults by painting a pretty picture of the future could be with the hopes that you will remain gullible and see what you want to see — not what is.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Workplace gossip and slander can pose a problem for you and cause you to feel a strong sense of disappointment in others who participate in it.

And it’s a good time to keep the focus on yourself and to try to avoid paying too much attention to people you cannot control or predict. Do your best work and don't worry if you're as social as everyone else. This might be a good thing.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Try not to allow yourself to be too caught up in the world of fantasy. It’s one thing to have a strong imagination but it’s a completely another thing when you don’t stay connected to reality.

Avoid being overly optimistic when there’s work to do. In other words, do not allow yourself to fall into the trap of procrastination believing that you have time when you do not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.