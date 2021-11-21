Your daily horoscope for November 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Daily horoscope for November 22, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Life is full of surprises, Aries, and instability may be the new normal. The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of money, and some surprise expense related to your residence can throw off financial plans. Try to budget as best as you can, and plan for the future based on what you learned during these trying lessons.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You don't always get known for what you are, and that can be disappointing for you, Taurus. The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of identity, and disruptions are mini-teachers that provide you a chance to make key decisions and important life-changes. In fact, you might realize later that without the inconveniences, you would not have moved ahead so quickly.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

People can try to test your patience, Gemini, and you'll want to bite your tongue and not sling gossip in retaliation. The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of hidden enemies, so despite your best efforts at being impartial and unbiased, an emotional reaction is likely to something you hear. Try to remain ahead of the game so you don't have to back peddle your words later.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Friends can be absent when you need them most, so you'll have to depend on yourself.

The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of friendships, and this can break up long-term friendships or feel as though the ties you thought would last forever are threatened by unnecessary drama. What can be a comfort to you can involve routines and things you find familiar.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You never know what can happen until you interview for the job you want, Leo. The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of career, and some sort of random job opening can pop up on your radar. This is not something to delay on if you want it. There are times when fate and opportunity meet and you are invited to take action.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You can look and see what you can benefit from by taking a course online, Virgo. The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of higher learning. A quick course can be helpful to helping you advance in your career. Check out what's suggested to you on LinkedIn or if you're interested in learning astrology, explore online courses offered by top astrologers around the world.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Everyone has their riches, and yours might be found by helping others, Libra. The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of shared resources. As the saying goes, 'one person's junk is another's treasure'. Check out thrift stores or visit consignment shops to see if a gently used item is perfect for your needs — while also saving you some money.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may not be able to keep someone from moving on to other things, Scorpio, but someone else will take their place. The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of commitments. The universe may shift things around to make room for what you really need, but first it has to help remove what you think it is you want.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your schedule can be a bit haywire today, Sagittarius, so roll with the punches. The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of daily duties, and your schedule can fill up quicker than you really wanted it to. If you don't want to be busy all day doing errands and not getting some much-needed rest, turn off the phone. Unplug. Fall off the radar until you are ready to meet the world on your own terms.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Dream about the possibilities, Capricorn, your imagination is wide open for fresh ideas. The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of creativity. Schedule an artsy outing. Put one of your crazy ideas out there to see what happens. Make your website. Try new things. Visit a museum or craft store and put your talent to use.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may find it impossible to understand people you love, and that may be the reason why you start to distance yourself, Aquarius. The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of home and the family, and the day's negative energy can be hard to shake off, but if you analyze your feelings about it, you may discover something useful that helps you when you are around your family again in the future.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Miscommunication happens. Have a sense of humor when it does, Pisces. The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, your sector of communication. While you may introvert into yourself or decide to spend the day a little more reserved than usual, the silence can be healing for you and helpful at the same time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

