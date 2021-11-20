Your daily horoscope for November 21, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Daily horoscope for November 21, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Remain eternally curious, Aries. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of higher learning and beliefs.

Explore religious books. Look up things that you want to learn more about that involve spirituality. Plan a trip to visit a holy location or subscribe to a podcast to your favorite guru.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you see misuse of things, speak up, Taurus. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of shared resources.

Take up the cause of the underdog. When you see injustice speak up about it. Be open to give ideas, especially if you have a lot of criticism about how things are happening in the world.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If you want more than what you're getting says so, Gemini. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of commitment.

You can expect more from people, and not feel guilty about it. You might even decide that if you're not getting what you need here, then it's time to start looking elsewhere for a new job, a new place to live or a new career altogether.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's one thing to be helpful, but it's another thing to be a doormat, Cancer. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of daily duties. Plan your day so that you're prepared for productivity and success. Don't underestimate the power of time management. But a planner for 2022 and start to set goals for the new year.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You can think outside of the box, Leo, and get further using your imagination than not. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of creativity. Paint a room. Add flowers or some sort of color to a part of the house that seems to lackluster.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Everyone has an opinion, Virgo, and you are entitled to what you think, Virgo. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of home and the family. People change, and you do, too. You may not see the differences right now because you're so close to everything, but a little distance will reveal how much you have grown, and in some instances even grown apart.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may not always agree with the status quo, Libra, but you have to abide by the rules, Libra. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of communication. An argument can be healing. Try not to avoid confrontation just because it's uncomfortable. You might discover that it's good to have a debate with others from time-to-time.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your ability to manage what you have is a testimony to the lessons you've learned about finances, Scorpio. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of money. You have learned to be careful about your income and spending, especially after the pandemic. You might want to see if there are new ways to save or make more money that you hadn't thought of before.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You know who you are and who you want to be, Sagittarius, so be true to you. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of identity. If you've lost yourself over the last few months, set a boundary and start to date yourself again to figure things out.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have a lot of wonderful things going on in you life, Capricorn, and some people may feel jealous over it. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of hidden enemies. Not everyone is going to appreciate all the hard work you've done because they don't see it that way. You have to let go of how others feel about you in order to be happy, because sometimes a person never will be, and that speaks volumes on who they are.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's time to change your social circle, and this can start with having honest conversations about your desire to branch out with old friends who hold you back. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of friendships. Socialize. You never know who you might meet at an office party or an after-work-hours social.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Go out and explore the world, Pisces. You have so much to discover and now is a wonderful time to be charitable. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of career and social status. Start planting seeds that you'd like to see grow in areas of interest that have sentimental meaning for you. Volunteer. Give to the community.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

