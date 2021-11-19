Your daily horoscope for November 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

Daily horoscope for November 20, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have to start somewhere, Aries, to get where it is you want to go. The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of communication, and you have lots of things you need to say, but have been holding back to ponder their impact and usefulness.

Now, that you've gotten your thoughts and ideas together, you can begin to share your opinions fear-free, and they will make mountains move for you. You'll see!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you learn can turn a profit for you down the road, Taurus, but you'll need to plan and get creative. The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of money, and this is where things get a little complicated for you.

While you may know in your mind what you want to do, and can even see it, it will take time to apply your ideas and see them through from start to finish. So, don't set a goal and drop it. Keep true to your journey.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may start to feel like you can do anything, and yet, you won't feel satisfied just starting where you are.

The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of personal development and identity, and your tendency to lose interest in what's before you can grow stronger. You'll need a hearty reminder that what you need to do involves keeping both feet on the ground while your mind is set on the future.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You can change, and so can other people. Don't put someone into a box just because you've had a negative experience with that person. You never know what's happening beneath the surface.

The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of karma, and so people are paying their dues just as much as you are.

You might not be the one to see what becomes of their journey or adventure, though. The whole point of life is to pay attention the most to what's going on in your own life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Not all the people you meet with remain in your life past a certain point. You meet certain individuals for a season, and when this happens just enjoy the ride and don't take the ending personally or think it's something you did or said.

The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of friendships, and your life is like a giant revolving door right now. Some people will enter it and others will stay for a while.

Then, there will be people who are just passing through. Take the lessons life is trying to teach you, and use the memories to help you grow into a stronger person.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Don't overthink things. There are times when you simply have to live in the moment while you also go with the flow.

The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of career and reputation, and a sudden opportunity to show your skills go beyond what you ordinarily do can come up.

You may find that this is a welcomed chance to show off a little and to share what it is that you have learned over the years. This could be a moment that plants seeds for future promotion.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's never too late to go back to school or to study an area of interest. The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of education, so if you've been feeling the itch to return to form training or higher learning to gain new skills, learn a foreign language, or just to socialize, now is a great time to look into course availability or to see what is being offered.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Be mindful of where you set things down or how present you are when caring for things that don't belong to you.

The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of shared resources. You can be slightly absentminded today as distractions can pull you in a new direction.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are either all in or you are all out, for there is no in-between and you may not admit it, but you're quite the type who likes to settle down on an idea and let yourself grow into it.

The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of commitments, so if you're not truly committed to something that you've said yes to, you may decide to ghost or stop talking after you've said goodbye in real life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of health, and this is where the rubber meets the road and you have to be determined to get where you want and need to be.

You don't want just anyone to tell you how to live your life, but it may still be a good time to get a health and fitness coach to get you started on the right path

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of creativity.

You experience sparks of innovation, imagination, and plenty of chances to shine like a pro when it comes to sharing your ideas and getting people excited about the progress being made.

You won't have to be the one who pushes things to look nice. You might have a person who will help you manage everything.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If you want to expand your family of origin, now may be peak fertility time and it's good to try to have a baby.

The Full Moon takes place in Taurus and then enters Gemini, your sector of home and the family.

Even when struggling to expand your family with a little one can be tough, but so worth it as many zodiac signs have already begun to couple up with others during the summer.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

