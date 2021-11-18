Your daily horoscope for November 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for November 19, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You can't make certain decisions without cold, hard facts, Aries. So, now it's time for you to dig down to reach the core facts, and you may find out who or what has been hidden from you but in plain view.

Mercury in Scorpio trines Neptune, and this brings closure to illusions in your life that have been keeping you from finding the truth that you need to know in order to make important decisions.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You just need closure, Taurus, and when it comes to a fickle friend, the one who you often hope will be there for you when you need them the most, it's not going to happen.

So, as the Moon sextiles Neptune bringing intensity to your friendship sector, it also invites you to release yourself from toxic relationships that have gotten you nowhere and have only drained you of time, energy, and emotional resources.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are still trying to work on some old habits, and some of these are rooted in patterns you've learned from your family of origin or they even could be traits you've brought with you from past lifetimes that you are now learning to adapt and do differently.

Moon Opposition Mercury invites you to look at your mindset and to take into careful consideration the way that you think. Instead of just going with the flow, challenge yourself, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Someone in your life may need a friend that they can confide in, and you are that person.

There are certain things that a person may need to say that are not easy to share openly, but because of your kind and considerate nature, you understand that life happens and it can take a while before everything smooths out.

The Moon in your sector of friendships supports your feminine and caring approach, so when a person dumps all their pain on you out of the blue, you are able to be there in loving supportiveness.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Use your ability to network with others to help you to land a new job or to create an important partnership with promising results.

The Moon in your sector of career and public reputation enables you to endear a female who sees your hard-work ethic and finds it admirable.

Who might you have worked with in the past who was a supervisor or valuable mentor? This person may be the place for you to start when putting your feelers out to see where the job market may take you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Are you planning to relocate any time soon? You may begin to ponder where you will go next?

Mercury is in your sector of the community, but as it squares the planet Neptune, in the sign of relationships, following a friend where they are headed may appear to be a logical move for you.

You might even consider relocating to be closer to a partner that you have a special bond.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's a great day to partner with a friend to get a few of the mundane things you want to be done around the house. You have quite a running list of things to do that good company is appreciated.

A sudden call from a friend who is free and does not mind playing the rule of your sidekick could be timely. Enjoy staying busy while chatting about the day, what things you have going on in your life all while being productive.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Isn't it strange how just when you are finally over someone, that's when they decide to show back up in your life? This is all while the Moon is in opposition with Mercury.

You may be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and that's when an ex decides to reach out via text or even a call. You may feel your heart leap from the idea of reconnection, but it still may not be the wisest choice you will make today.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Family first, Sagittarius. Your mother or some other matriarchal figure may have too many things on their plate and need some help to get tasks done.

The Moon square Jupiter encourages you to make a phone call to check in and offer some help if needed.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During the day's Moon square Jupiter just knowing someone is there for you during your darkest hour is enough.

You might prefer to handle this matter going solo, but there's a part of you hoping to redeem the situation.

o, keeping a well-intended friend at bay is advised.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have strongly held opinions about the future of your family during the Moon square Jupiter in your sign.

You are beginning to outgrow the old ways of doing things, and now you would like to change the narrative and start better traditions that make more sense for where you are in your life,

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's time to put the facade down and stop lying to yourself about a particular person you have met. You may feel obligated because of all your connections in common, but the truth is that if you're not happy, it's not for you to try and fix.

In fact, it's time for you to let go of what won't ever change, and find something easy and simple that does for the sake of your love and supportive attention.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

