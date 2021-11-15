Your daily horoscope for November 16, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Daily horoscope for November 16, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Treat yourself to something decadent and comforting. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of money and personal property, and it's time to focus on the things that give you a sense of home.

Make a home-cooked meal and pencil into your schedule some free time to review assets, financial opportunities, real estate buys, and sales that you might want to take advantage of during the holiday season.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's your long game, Taurus? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of identity and personal development.

There are things that you want to do but will have to work hard to achieve. You will want to review all your life goals and start to make a strategic plan on how to reach them.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Endings are tough, Gemini, but they are also necessary, and it's best to count the score as even. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of hidden enemies and karma.

And, you have been burning a few bridges lately, but not without good reason. There are things that you may find necessary to close the door on and walk away from with lessons in your pocket needed for the future.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Don't let your need for safety and security stop you from enjoying what is out there in the world for you to enjoy.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friendships and social networks, and it's a great time for going out with your colleagues and getting to know others.

You might meet someone who will become an important figure in your life. Be prepared to put yourself out there a little more than usual. Try to be receptive and approachable.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are a powerhouse, Leo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of career and public reputation.

People are drawn to you right now. They see what you can bring to the table and appreciate your work ethic.

You have been working hard at presenting yourself as a person who wants everyone to succeed, and this mindset is what will land you the deal or get you ahead of the competition for a promotion or a job.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Wisdom is costly, but it's worth the price you have to pay.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of educational pursuits. There are things that you have had to learn in your life, and so, you are going to be feeling the tests that come with this valuable lesson.

You may not understand or know what the result or consequences of all choices will be, but you will see how everything aligns.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Dig into the facts when negotiating with others. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of secrets and resource sharing, but people may not recall or realize that something has been left out.

So ask good questions. Be a super sleuth. Do your homework, and avoid trusting a situation blindly as you may regret not doing your due diligence.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have been working hard to bring people together for the right purpose and reasons, and how well everything gels are going to be revealed. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of commitment and marital relationships.

This is when you will want to see if your team is going to flow well or if your partner can get along well with friends and outside family members. The truth of this day will be revealing and set the tone for the future.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Take care of yourself, and stop making excuses. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of health and daily responsibilities.

So, all the things you say to yourself, including how busy you are or that you don't have time to do it start to become null and void. You may need to do some tweaking to your time management, but it's worth it if you want to feel like you're on top of your goals.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's time to be like a child again and to make time for play.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of creativity and pleasure. What do you love to do that makes you feel good about life gives a sense of being carefree.

Go for a walk or a bike ride. If you're already in the holiday spirit, start decorating or begin planning to put up your holiday decorations.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Ties to your parents and the people who raise you feature the strongest today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of home and family, and this energy emphasizes their importance in your life. It's a great time for catching up, doing a surprise visit or sending out a greeting card about your love and appreciation for their role in your life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Actions speak loudly, Pisces, and you will find that people respond best when they see you supporting your decisions with conviction.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of communication, so when you say you'll do something or have big plans to make a change, be sure that it's what you truly want and can envision yourself following through on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.