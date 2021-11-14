Your daily horoscope for November 15, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Daily horoscope for November 15, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Friends can either hold you back or hold it together for you. The Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, and there's a lot of restructuring going on in the social area of your life.

Your temper could flare at the idea of someone trying to tell you what to do with your life. But some people may only be trying to hold back that strong-willed nature of yours that often heads off in directions that later you may regret.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

So much to do, Taurus, and the time to get it all done ... where? The Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, and this hints at a success plan for you to accomplish all that you have on your plate.

Structuring your schedule is the ticket to your success. Know where all the moving parts are and their deadlines. Even if this means you have to slow down first before you can rush ahead, that's the best way to do it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

One moment in time is all it takes for you to start wondering if the things you have believed in are wrong. The Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, and you, Gemini, with your curious nature should prepare to be challenged to the core.

You always question why, but when you find that the rules don't make sense it can have your skeptical side come out stronger than ever. You may be holding on by a thread to faith and all hope, but something inside you may just keep asking, 'What if?'

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are more forgiving in your nature despite your sensitivity, Cancer. Tolerance and endurance are your strengths, in love, friendships, and working situations.

The Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of taboos, and secrets, and this brings sophisticated energy into your life. Rather than be upset that someone didn't tell you something, you may feel resolved that your lack of knowledge was a benefit.

Truly, Cancer, you aren't so clueless as to think people don't have their share of secrets, but there's also a part of you that realizes you don't have to hold a grudge for not knowing every single detail of a person's life either.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of commitment, and when you least expect it, it's time to grow up, Leo. You have been taking things a little less seriously, but now you see that there's a big need to show up for yourself and others.

It's not going to be too tough for you to step up to the plate. You may resist at times, but you'll enjoy the challenge. A part of you may even feel that you need it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of work and health. This is a great time for you to do anything that moves the dial forward in the area of working out, taking better care of your body including hiring a coach if necessary.

Nothing worthwhile comes easy, and this can include reaching a point where you're happy with the results you strive to gain. But, it's worth it, Virgo. The time is going to fly anyway, so might as well do what makes you happy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's trouble in paradise, Libra. Making things beautiful typically comes easily to you, but your imagination can feel blocked.

The energy just isn't flowing, and what's the culprit? The Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of creativity.

Mental blocks, writer's block, all these inhibitors to your imagination can make it hard to envision your future to be. You need a break, Libra. Don't put so much pressure on yourself to perform, and when you least expect it, everything will fall back into place for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Someone needs to be the grown-up in the group, and it might as well be you, Scorpio. Take a deep breath, Scorpio. Patience is needed.

The Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of family, and the cracks in your family structure will start to appear more visibly for you.

You already knew these areas existed, but the confirmation of your knowledge will be reassuring, despite how difficult it feels to know the truth.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The day was made for fewer words and more action, as you need quiet and peaceful surroundings to give you a sense of tranquility.

It's a good day to restore your soul as the Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of communication.

The universe speaks loudest when you aren't trying to interpret what everyone else is doing or trying to be. Instead, you should take a step back, relax, and just quietly lost in your own thoughts.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your hard work ethic gets a boost of energy, and you may have lots of ambitious desire to get the work you need to accomplish done. The Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of money, and this is a great time to invest wisely.

If you've been planning to incorporate your own business. The day is perfect for fortifying the foundation for your business or strengthening your position on a personal level.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's time to make important decisions, and some of these choices can't wait for later.

The Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of identity, and this also strikes at your personal development needs. Take your shadow work seriously. Don't set things aside that should be handled now.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

An ending that you've waited for can become confirmed, and you may see that your worst fear isn't as bad as you had expected it to be.

The Aries Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of enemies, and the door to a relationship may finally close. This closure can provide a sense of relief and a feeling that you have had an immense weight removed from your shoulders.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

