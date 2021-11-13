Your daily horoscope for November 14, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Daily horoscope for November 14, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Start the day with gratitude, Aries.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of self-identity, and there's a lot that you'd love to improve, but what about all that you've already accomplished.

You don't want to be your own worst critic, do you? That is demotivating. Start from the top! Go from there.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When your heart is broken and disappointment is lingering over your head, you have to make a decision.

You need to know that your experiences are teachers, and even though there is only anger and tears right now, there is also hope.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of hidden enemies. These people do not deserve your time or energy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Try not to be so negative, Gemini. There isn't always a conspiracy with people trying to get you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of friendships, and gossiping can be something that you disdain or love to participate in, but your guilt for oversharing shouldn't bleed into other areas of your life. People say things. Let it roll.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Why so serious, Cancer?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of career and social status, and you have so many things that you need to do that extends beyond what you see in front of you right now.

Focus on what matters: goals, getting ahead, and yes, a little bit of networking with people you can learn from.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Release fear, Leo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of higher learning. The universe opens up to you and gives you a reason to explore the beauty and wonder of life.

Of course, it's awe-inspiring, magnificent, and intimidating. You may fear that you don't measure up, but there's so much more to you, and the only way to find out what that is is to allow things to happen that flow you in a new direction.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are at a low point, Virgo, and this happens to the best of us. Your faith in others is rocked to the core. Who can you trust these days? It can feel like no one ever comes through when you ask them to or need them to do so.

But, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of shared resources, and this can be a shocker to the system when someone's sudden loss becomes your gain. Don't shut the door on belief. There's still a window that is showing some light.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of commitments. So, you weren't your best version of yourself, Libra. And, now the relationship you really thought would last is over.

You are disappointed in yourself, and the circumstances weren't helpful, either. This is a time to evaluate what happened, and why, and to make sure you learn the lessons necessary for better with someone else in the future.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You were made for relationships, Scorpio, and it's nice when you can run an errand or two together while passing away some time.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of daily duties, and this is a great time for you to ask a friend to hang out. Perhaps you can treat them to dinner, a coffee in exchange for their time.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have to fight for what you want, and this means problem-solving needs you to think outside of the box.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of creativity. Manifest what you want into reality, Sagittarius. See it as plain as day, and then work for it as hard as you can until it happens.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's sad when you can't be with the people you love the most, and long-distance relationships are more difficult to manage. But, now that the pandemic is starting to slow down, you can change this.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of home and the family, so plan ahead. See make plans to visit or to do a future family reunion once summer arrives.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of communication, and the chattier side of you comes out. You're engaged and ready to share all that anyone is willing to hear.

Sharing your thoughts, ideas, and what's on your mind deepens your connection. This is what becomes the core of a relationship with a person you have just met.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If you lost it, and it's spent, there's no point in blaming anyone. There's more money to made, and you may have to be resourceful, creative, and a little bit frugal too.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of personal property. What about selling things you don't use? A little bit of cash can be made overnight with a few posts on social media, Facebook, and your house will become roomier too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

