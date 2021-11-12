Your daily horoscope for November 13, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

Daily horoscope for November 13, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Be careful, Aries. Things you do that aren't in your best interest could be self-sabotaging your efforts.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of career and public reputation. These two planets combined bring change, but delusions as well. It's important to keep both feet on the ground and to always remember your purpose.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Don't pretend you know something when you don't.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of higher learning, and you may want to fake it until you make it, but the truth is that you can't always do this with people who see through the facade.

Lay low if you must, but when you have to admit ignorance, just be honest. It's better that way.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Keep tabs on your things. You may lose something of value due to being so busy with life you aren't paying close attention to what you have or need.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of shared resources, so if you're taking care of an item or watching over important projects that aren't your own, act with due diligence and stay alert.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Promises aren't easy to keep, and you may struggle to find a way to do things that you hope to get to but can't. The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of commitment.

This transit can prompt a lot of mind-changing and even create self-doubt. Don't let yourself worry too much about the future. Focus on now and do what you can in the moment.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Plan ahead, Leo. Things are not going to flow the way you want them to, so it's best to be on top of things.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of daily duties. You may need a little more wiggle room in your schedule to accomplish all that you have to do today, so don't over-extend yourself. Delegate what you can.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Be open to what the universe holds for you, Virgo. The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of creativity. It's OK to not stick to a certain plan.

You don't have to be on top of everything all of the time. You can try new things and have fun. Make time for play.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Believe in the impossible. You have been going through a lot with Neptune in your sector of family. This could be a time where you have had to remove people and things from your life.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of home and family, so what can be fixed or restored could come back around. This can be a dreamy or delightful time. So, don't miss it by being too busy.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Don't say things just because you're trying to fill up the space and silence. You need to be careful with the words that you use.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of communication, and so strong emotion can prompt you to react without thinking. Take a step back. Be calm.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You can't buy your way into happiness, but it does provide you with opportunities to have fun and enjoy the moment.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of money, and you might enjoy splurging on a movie or an annual pass to a theatre or a place you love to frequent.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You're not a fake, Capricorn, but imposter syndrome does feel real.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of identity, and during this time, have your friends reassure you of your strengths. You can handle your weaknesses, especially if you see them. You have time to make things better and strengthen your resolve.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

People hide behind usefulness, Aquarius, and this is why you want to be the type of person who is self-sufficient.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of hidden enemies, so watch out for good-doers who think that they are one step ahead of you. Their manipulative ways are plain to see. Listen to your gut. If it feels too much, it is.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Are you hiding behind a smile? Your friends can tell. The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of friendships, and this heightens their intuition and ability to see through your facade.

Be cautious about entrapments where you have friends who want more but you don't. You could fall into things while vulnerable for a moment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

