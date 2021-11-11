Your daily horoscope for November 12, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for November 12, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Take care of business. Take a step back, and do your inner work.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of hidden enemies. Now is not the time to put yourself out there, but instead, focus within.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's a lot going on in your friendships right now, and being this busy is bound to ruffle your feathers a bit.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friends, you're social, but at risk for tapping out.

Try to find the perfect balance between being there for others, but also practicing self-care.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

So many things that you need to focus on right now, and this is not a time to negotiate terms or to make things go your way.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of career and social status.

Channel your desire to make big changes into your responsibilities at the office. You won't regret being super productive right now.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Take a spiritual quest, Cancer. There are so many really good reasons for you to enjoy life on a different level.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of education, but this is a call to the depths of your intuition and your desires.

Think about what you'd love to learn from a mentor or friend, perhaps study some astrology. Not all education comes from a formal institution. Life is a giant lesson.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Who does what and what belongs to who can feel awfully confusing right now., and the next few days may produce no results if you're trying to tie up loose ends or get some answers.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources, and it's so easy to lose sight of what's important right now.

Maybe take a short break away from all the details and return back to the work you need to do later.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Do not make promises that you cannot keep, just because you feel caught up in the moment. You may feel that you need to say more than is necessary because you are emotional.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of commitments, and the support for you to follow through is complicated and intense.

Pause. If what you're thinking is really meant to be, then time will hold out and stand still to wait.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's hard to stay focused right now, but why, Libra? Well, it's not that you're indecisive. You've made a decision to do things and yet, there you are staring at your phone instead.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of daily duties, and these tasks evade you.

You just know you need to begin anywhere, but this time around may be what you need to add to your to-do list is the word 'nothing'. Take a break. You need it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Those doodles on your notebook during the meeting at work are only a signal that you really ought to be somewhere else having fun and making a little mayhem when the chance arrives.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of creativity.

So, schedule a ceramic painting date night or if you're not a hands-on personality, binge-watch a show on crafting or how to get your house tidy.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

No matter how much you love your family or long to be close to the people you love, there's also a side of you that thinks it's not all that it is cracked up to be.

You need your space, and when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of home and the family, you're all about not having anyone tie you down or force you to be somewhere by a certain time. No, you want to do you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Be careful. White lies are still fibs, and people's noses don't grow when they are a liar.

You may be hearing a fairy tale or two and falling into belief over what you're told. This is par for the course when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication.

Things just get said and there's little reason why. You may not even realize you were lied to until it's too late.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have to thrive and enjoy your own life. You are ready to feel like you have both feet on the ground and are able to stand on your own. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of money.

Things are coming to you that you need. You will want to pay attention to how you spend your time and money, and what rights you have to manage your life, affairs, and your own person.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are a bit of a shape-shifter, and your Cameleon personality is so helpful at times, but try not to get too lost in the moment forgetting who you are.



Stay true to yourself, Pisces. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of identity, and you could work harder and try to be what you're not for the sake of people-pleasing but remember the best person to make happy is yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

