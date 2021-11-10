Your daily horoscope for November 11, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's seed planting time, Aries. You are just before a harvest, but the groundwork is being laid now. You need to start to plant seeds in new relationships.

This is going to be a turbulent time of growth, however, because the first Quarter Moon in Aquarius opposes its ruling planet, Uranus in Taurus. Expect shifts in financial resources as you start to move into a new season of life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

A sudden change starts to manifest in your sector of career and social status. You may find that there are conversations centered around new capacities or responsibilities that you will take charge of.

This is a period in your life where you may be pushed to the forefront of your company in some way. Anticipate additional responsibilities coming to you, including a restructuring of goals in your own personal life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's hard to remain friends with people with who you do not see eye-to-eye. This could relate to your belief in astrology or even religious practice. You may find that a sudden disruption in your flow with another person creates the need to sever ties quickly.

Although this is a sudden change from what you had expected things to be like at this time, it's an important transition for your own personal sanity.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's a good thing that you have a sentimental, and sweet nature as a friend could be in need and you are the only person who can help out financially.

This can require you to dig into some sort of resource in order for you to share what it is that you have.

On one hand, it may seem odd to you to do such a generous act, but since Uranus is involved, this is also the moment of miraculous new beginnings where you receive more than you give.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Love can strike you at any moment in the most unusual place. If you are single, you may run into a person while at work whom you sense an attraction to immediately.

Even though nothing important will necessarily happen on that day that seems to be out of the norm of a chance meeting, this can be the start of an interaction that leads you to a friendship that evolves into something more.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Practice what you preach, Virgo. Routines and practices begin for you. Fill up your life and recommit to an intention you set during the New Moon last week.

Mistakes you’ve made can be stopped and your actions can change. Realize that this Quarter Moon in Aquarius brings you an opportunity to hit the reset button and finish the month

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Quarter Moon in Aquarius takes place in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, your sector of romance and creativity.

Special moments are meant to be shared, and you may long to make memories with someone in particular.

Be forward about the way that you're feeling. Be expressive and kind. Don't hold back when you want to show your intentions.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Friends who are your extended family take a top priority in your life, as the Quarter Moon in Aquarius conjuncts Jupiter bringing change to your family sector.

Be careful that you don't ignore signs that someone who has started to invest more time in your world isn't being manipulative or intentionally trying to take advantage of your kindness.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Pettiness and gossip, Sagittarius. The day is designed for scandal, but you don't have to get caught up in the drama (unless that's something that you'd like to do).

You have to be perfectly honest with the people in your life that you feel are stirring the pot and creating trouble. You may not be able to get people to end their toxic ways and be reasonable.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Try not to go out shopping unless you have to do so as the Moon conjunct Jupiter in your sector of personal property, you'll find little things and big items that you really want or feel that you need. You may want to apply the 24-hour rule to avoid impulse purchases that were unplanned.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

A lot is on the line and life has gotten busy, so much so that you've barely had time to eat, and yet, there are still tasks piling for you to pay attention to.

This is a signal that you need to make time to manage your life better. Perhaps your go-with-the-flow personality needs to tidy up and be more specific with what it is that you plan to do.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The pressure to perform is on, and you may feel the obligations of others encroach on your own life.

You will want to put clear boundaries and set your foot down stating that you will not make yourself so openly available.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

