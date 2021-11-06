3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Falls Apart During Venus Opposite Mars On November 8, 2021

With the transit Venus Opposite Mars, many zodiac signs tend to feel very strongly about the things they care most about.

This is a very passionate astrological transit and it's the kind that brings forth what we consider to be our priorities.

Once our priorities are laid out for another to see — as in a romantic partner we are in a relationship with — they get a chance to know what makes sense in our world, and what would be a deal-breaker, in terms of how we prioritize that which makes up our love life.

Venus Opposite Mars works in a similar way to the Conjunct aspect — hey, meaning Venus and Mars, work together and their influence shows down here on Earth as passionate love and anger.

This transit brings with it resentment and demands. If the demands are not met, dissolution occurs.

Relationships require patience, trust, and understanding.

During Venus Opposite Mars starting on Monday, we may see the end of many of our relationships, because, for certain zodiac signs, the degree of patience needed is canceled out by Mars energy.

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Venus Opposite Mars Starting November 8, 2021:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you are in a relationship, you've probably felt the tension over the last few weeks as we've pulled towards Venus Opposite Mars. You've enjoyed the time away from your partner, and circumstance has made it so that the two of you hardly see each other, which has worked, until now.

Perhaps someone put an idea into your head and now you are contemplating an up close and personal relationship with this person that you are in contact with. They, however, want to keep it as is, and are asking you to trust in the concept of "absence makes the heart grow fonder."

Because someone outside the relationship suggested to you that this isn't good enough, you began to believe them.

Now, you are frustrated and impatient, and this new line of thinking is the beginning of the end, of this relationship.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When astrological readings first started, I'm sure all there were, were long-distance relationships. "You'll marry this damsel in the next town, my son. Now let's let her parents know by sending a note over by carrier pigeon."

Now, we have online romances, which are more common than one would be expected.

You may be in an romantic relationship that takes place mostly online. You're here and they are there, and you both have come to understand the relationship is based on texts and emojis.

Venus Opposite Mars makes you both see how lacking this is, and one of you is going to become rather demanding about making it 'real.'

You or your partner will demand an in-person meeting, and one of you will reject the idea, which will start a chain reaction of questions and arguments, thus leading to the end of the relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Not many people are cut out for a romance, but you are absolutely someone who can deal with it. If you are presently in a relationship where you don't see each other every day, you, Pisces, are probably more than content with the way it works.

They're not in your face, and you don't have to show them your worst side.

Venus Opposite Mars wants more and affects your partner's point of view in this matter. They want more too, but you're not ready for more yet.

You're just getting used to the ebb and flow of what you believe is this perfect relationship. Finally, you have your space, and now, this person, whom you've come to care for wants to invade this space of yours.

Now, thanks to Venus Opposite Mars, you look like the bad guy, simply for wanting to keep the sanctity of your own personal space.

This is the beginning of the end of the relationship, and honestly, it may be for the best.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda