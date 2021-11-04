Your daily horoscope for November 5, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Two big shifts take place in astrology that create energy changes lasting throughout this month.

Venus leaves the sign of Sagittarius, where fire energy promoted adventure, less desire to commit to one thing, and a desire to explore.

Venus will move into earth energy on Friday bringing fixed energy to love and also to work, as Capricorn is the sign that rules career and social status.

Mercury also changes zodiac signs. Mercury has been in Libra which brings indecisiveness. But, now the communication planet will shift into deep waters as it enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Daily horoscope for November 5, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of shared resources.

Secrets, secrets, and more secrets can come up for you and surface. And, the truth is, you aren't surprised, Aries.

You have been searching to figure out what you needed to know, and now the universe is helping you to put everything into place.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of commitments.

It's not every day that a confession of love comes to you, and despite the fact that you were not expecting to hear how someone else feels, you may find that you really aren't there yet. Things are happening too quickly, and you want to take it slow.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of commitments.

It's not every day that a confession of love comes to you, and despite the fact that you were not expecting to hear how someone else feels, you may find that you really aren't there yet. Things are happening too quickly, and you want to take it slow.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of daily duties., and this is a good time to talk about all the things you have been avoiding due to being busy, not feeling up to it or thinking that the work is just too much for you to handle by yourself.

It's good for you to start thinking about what you need to dig deeply through such as filing, junk drawers, and even your closet. You will be really glad once you get through these tasks that have been nagging you for months.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of pleasures. The first step to actualizing your dreams is to talk about them. You want to get crystal clear with the visualization of your desires and start to call them into existence.

Try to avoid negative self-talk and thinking doom and gloom about your current situation. You have been through hard times in the past and you will see better times come to you in the future. Believe!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of home and the family. Relationships have expectations, and sometimes they aren't exactly healthy.

There are times when you have to say what you need and anticipate that it will not be met by someone you love, even if they intended to do well for you.

This may be a tough lesson for you to learn right now, but in the end, it's timely. It's never easy to be disappointed but it teaches you resilience and understanding.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication.

Dive into the topics that seem to overwhelm you when they come up. Sometimes you just have to ask the questions that frighten you and leave you feeling like you don't want to know.

This is your time to truly discover the challenges you face in your relationships and also within yourself. Do some soul-searching, Virgo, it will be good for you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of money. What you set your mind to do you can achieve it.

Rewards can come to you from hard work and effort, and great success is easy to achieve when you dig in deep into your passion and channel it into your work.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of identity, what a wake-up call to the self you'll experience.

Mercury opens your mind to the true meaning of success through personal accountability and self-discipline.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You'll be taking on much more responsibility than usual this month, and this can be a foreshadowing of things to come for next year.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies. You are a persuasive person who can make the people who seem to be against you suddenly root for you to win.

You have a knack for knowing exactly what to say and when, and this proves to be an asset that helps you get through a tough time this month.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friends, and it's time to get social.

What's friendship without loyalty? This is what you bring to the table, and when it comes to being faithful to your relationships, there's no one quite like you. It's this dependable, steadfastness that makes you the type of person people want to know and be around. So, expand your reach and network.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of career, and when it comes to finding those hidden opportunities that you need or want to apply to, this is the time to do your research.

Even if you don't think you want to be on the market for a new job, something may come along and tempt you to apply because it's too good of a chance to miss out on.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of beliefs about how things in the world should work, and your curiosity expands. It's a wonderful time to do a deep dive into a subject you want to learn more about.

If you've been contemplating studying religion, the occult or psychology as a formal student now is a great time to apply to a program you're interested in.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.