Your daily horoscope for November 7, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

The Moon leaves philosophical Sagittarius and enters action-oriented Capricorn for the next few days.

Capricorn is the zodiac sign of work, and the time to act is now. Don't wait for tomorrow, instead, do a deep dive into what you want to see happen in your future.

Tough times are here in astrology, and we see it around the world, too. But what we learn during this season of life, is that accepting life's challenges with an open mind is what changes the end result.

Sunday's astrological forecast promises to position us in power should we choose to tap into this enriching energy.

The Sun is in a water sign — Scorpio. Scorpio is the darkest, and when extremely expressed — the most vindictive, sinister zodiac sign of them all.

Ruled by Pluto, the Sun in Scorpio is transformative, but not always visible to the eye. Imagine a blazing fire thrown into the ocean.

What would you get? A lot of steam, but steam purifies things, and that is what Sunday can feel like for many zodiac signs in astrology.

Daily horoscope for November 7, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Work has been a beast, lately, and quite frankly, there are things you love and loathe about your job.

The Moon in Capricorn strengthens your career and reputation sector, and this could indicate that you're in a position to move mountains if you push the envelop to test the waters.

Maybe it's a stretch to announce how much you dislike the payscale or how people are treated at your workplace.

You want better benefits, and a flexible work option, like WFH or hybrid, but it seems like no one is listening and the workforce isn't being as progressive as it claims to be.

So, what are you going to do about it, little ram? Brave up! There's no reason to remain apathetic or to believe that this is just the way it is. Use a bit of your clout to make a change. You never know until you try.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

No one loves a challenge more than you because once you've decided to sink your heels into the ground to get things moving in a certain direction, it's happening, that is for sure.

But what you love more than anything is a good book or better yet, a movie based on the book you just read.

This Sunday, you might be ready to binge-watch something that you've been hearing about and get your watch time on.

You love it when your mind is challenged to grow and gain new knowledge about life and the world, perhaps while fine dining on your favorite pizza or takeout from the comfort of your own couch.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon shifting from your sector of commitment into secrets have you pondering what it is that you need to know about your partner.

You may be feeling in the dark lately, and this is having you on pins and needles. You just know that something is up, but what?

The truth is that you do love a good juicy secret, and you also enjoy being the one to have to scoop things out.

Today, you may have a big reveal come out of nowhere, to everyone it will seem like a surprise, but for you, your intuitive side expected it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's always something, isn't it, Cancer? But despite all the obstacles you face, you can stand firm in your resolve to remain committed and fixed on targeting the problem, not your partner.

You may feel hopeless at times, but that comes with the territory of love.

The name of the game is to stay strong and keep your chin up, even if you feel like hiding behind a rock away from the world from time to time.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Home life is a bit crazy these days, and there's truly not much that you can do except wait to see how things progress.

There's a lot of emotional energy taking place in the family that has karmic connections, so much of what you see has to rise to the surface in order for it to heal — not just for yourself, but for everyone who has come into your life, that has a soul tie with you in some way.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's not easy to say what you need to say without feeling caught up in emotions today, and it's even harder to keep things in perspective.

With Mars conjunct Mercury in your sector of communication, your anger and frustration for all the things that you have left unsaid have finally hit a high note.

It could be the dishes left in the sink from the night before or the chores left undone by others. The truth is you've had it, and you're ready to let everyone have it now, too.

You tend to keep things to yourself and do what needs to be done without asking for help.

And, this is what has resulted in part of the problem, which can change once you calm down and stop taking it all personally.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Finally, a chance to breathe now that Venus is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, there's a sense of stability, structure, and a rhythmic pace that you have longed to have for quite some time.

You have a window of opportunity to get some things done that can earn you more money.

With Mars in Scorpio, you are as intense as you can be with laser focus to get all that you need to accomplish finished so that you can enjoy a little rest and relaxation later.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your season brings with it lots of changes, and now that Venus has entered Capricorn bringing attention to contracts, communication, and information.

This is the first weekend that Mercury is in your zodiac sign there are more things for you to look forward to, perhaps involving a contract or a personal decision involving a chance you need to make related to your physical health.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in Capricorn is like a wake-up call to your senses regarding life's priorities, and if you've been spending too much, it's time to scale back or decide on a side-gig.

The Moon conjunct Venus in Capricorn can bring a quick solution to any pending money problems. Sell something you don't need or pick up an extra work shift to help make ends meet.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Dreams are better than reality, but in the middle of a flash fantasy, you can see the light of promise for an idea that could come true for you.

The Moon in your sign brings an opportunity for you to make a change, and when it speaks to Pluto in Capricorn, expect an itch to do something you've always wanted to do.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Changes can move your life in a direction you didn't anticipate heading any time soon.

This can feel like an inconvenience as adjustments to your work schedule can also create a need to make significant routine accommodations for your family.

This may feel like it's all wrong and nonsensical but hang in there. When all the dust settles, things fall into place.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

When Pluto in Capricorn speaks with your ruling planet, Neptune in your sign it can give you something you've always hoped to find within a friendship.

There's a small miracle brewing but you will not see it all upfront just yet. You have to follow your instincts and believe in your dreams. Sit back and see how what you desire will come to life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.