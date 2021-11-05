Your daily horoscope for November 6, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio for another three weeks.

In Scorpio, we are focused on endings, closure, the revealing of secrets, and the rebirth cycle when old is made new once again.

The Moon in Sagittarius makes us want to travel and seek adventure.

We move beyond the boundaries when in this blend of air and fire energy, so that's why the planet Saturn's support is so helpful this Saturday.

Mercury will sextile Venus brings peaceful conversations to work and our romantic relationships.

Daily horoscope for November 6, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Do something that brings a sense of stability and structure to your career, and it's Ok to take a risk. The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of adventure.

This may mean traveling further than you had planned for a job interview or to volunteer to take a trip or a course to get skills your company needs, and you are the perfect person to do it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Believe in yourself and trust your faith to pull you through. The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of higher learning. There are so many things that you can learn from religion and philosophy that can help strengthen your belief in what is possible.

Even if you don't like to read, choose an audible book that helps you to learn about spiritual matters that help you to be more resolved in your ideas and thoughts.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Expect a challenge from your mate when it comes to how you do things including the way that they are shared.

The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of shared resources, and with Saturn involved, anticipate that you may lose something financially or have to help a friend or family member with a bill that was sudden and unexpected.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Relationships are work, and sometimes they are more work than you can handle. The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of commitment.

You may be the one who does the lion's share of effort in your relationship with another person. This can be exhausting for you, and to them, come across as controlling. Be careful not to take on more than what seems healthy and be mindful of where your role ends and where theirs starts.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Make love a consistent action that you commit each day. The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of romance, it's really not easy to stay so close and connected to a friend or partner without a small connection each day.

So, swallow your pride, Leo. Pick up the phone and call. Be the one who gives the first hug. You may get rejected at first, but little by little, things can start to melt and soften yours (and their) heart.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Home should be a place where people feel comfortable to be, and well, the tension of your home could be caused by rules and more rules that hinder the free expression of the people who live there. This has to change.

The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of the family, and this is your chance to rebuild the safe guards around your home to foster a strong sense of security that gives your heart permission to let guards down and express love openly.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

A lot of discussion about what you need and want could take place between you and other family members who may not see eye-to-eye. The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of communication.

You can go into any situation and help to resolve it with the right mindset and attitude. Over the years, some issues may have built up anger and resentment that has yet to resolve, but with a little time, listening, and honest conversation, getting to the heart of the matter gets easier.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your most important task today can involve how you spend and use money. And, it's so important to talk about what you feel you need to pay off, improve and earn more of in your financial life.

The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of personal property, and this is a wonderful time to regain what you've lost as a result of poor decisions or misinformation. Today, the beginning of expanding your reach once again can have the foundation is rebuilt.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You can't buy things like love, but you can earn respect and prestige that positions you to be in a powerful role that makes changes for yourself and others.

The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of identity, and it's so important to work on your goals, your beliefs, and the way that you interact within social circles that support you in ways that are positive and encouraging to the changes you are trying to make that improve your life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Things change, but the memories live on. The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of the past, and you have an amazing opportunity to come around full circle.

You may not regain full control of everything that you hope to manage but you have a chance to do things that you have wanted to do but couldn't due to being more awakened and alert to your opportunities and how precious time truly is.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes you need an old friend to come back around to remind you of how far it is that you've come.

The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of friendship, and it's good to spend time with quality people who bring out the best in you. Go out with friends. Make dinner plans. Go see a show.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It may be a case of it's not what you know but who you know when it comes to getting a new job.

The Moon in Sagittarius works with Saturn activating your sector of career, so ask others who you have worked with if there are opportunities available to you. Network online. Engage more on LinkedIn, and see where the road leads.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.