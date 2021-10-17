Your daily horoscope for October 18, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday during the Moon in Pisces entering Aries.

We have so many things happening on Monday that affect your horoscope.

Mercury retrograde comes to an end. Jupiter retrograde in Aquarius will turn direct.

Thankfully, the Moon will harmonize with Saturn who is also retrograde to bring a sense of stability to all zodiac signs, which we will need!

If your birthday is on October 18:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who were also born on October 18 include American actor Zak Efron and singer/songwriter Chuck Berry.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury retrograde finally comes to an end bringing positive energy to your relationships, and this involves communication.

This is a wonderful time for you Aries, as you can start to be more direct about the things you want and need in life.

Chances are you will be slightly more impatient as the Moon will also be in your sign.

This is a good time for you to think clearly and not go for the gusto unless you're a hundred percent sure you are in the right.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Mercury retrograde ends bringing positive energy to your sector of health.

This positive energy can help you to see positive changes as it relates to your health.

It's a great time to start a diet or to meet with your physician to discuss a new plan on how to overcome any potential physical conflicts that have arisen over the last month.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Mercury retrograde ends bringing positive energy to your sector of romance.

It's a great time for you to look at your overall relationship and see the potential that you and your partner may have.

This is a great time for you to bring up the topic of marriage or moving in together as it'll be easier to discuss tougher topics.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Mercury retrograde ends bringing positive energy to your sector of the home.

If you have been delaying signing any rental agreements or papers related to a move, now is a good time to review the fine print and see if this is going to work out for you.

Any delays or hesitations that a partner may have me also start to lift as Mercury gets reacquainted with its direct cycle.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Mercury retrograde ends bringing positive energy to your sector of communication.

Playing phone tag should come to an end as you try to reach out to someone that you've not been able to connect with for the past few weeks.

This is a good time for you to do an update on your computer and to have everything checked out.

If you're in the market for a new phone or any type of technology this is the time to start doing your research.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Mercury retrograde ends bringing positive energy to your sector of money.

The finances have been tough during Mercury retrograde, you may start to see a lift in your ability to make more income and generate good business prospects.

This is a wonderful time for you to ask for a raise or to at least put your feelers out to see what the possibilities can be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Mercury retrograde ends bringing positive energy to your sector of identity.

Feelings of doubt and insecurity may start to wane as things start to progress forward.

This is a great time for you to do something special for yourself as a reward for making it through the last few weeks.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Mercury retrograde ends bringing positive energy to your sector of enemies.

Toxic people and unpleasant friends may start to find other things to occupy their time.

This is a great opportunity for you to rethink your relationships.

Have you been keeping toxic friends on your social media feed?

Block individuals you don't want to see and update your LinkedIn profile so that you can show us what you've been up to over the last few weeks professionally.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Mercury retrograde ends bringing positive energy to your sector of friends.

If you've been holding off until the pandemic starts to slow down again, now is a great time for you to reconnect with friends that you will have missed seeing over the past few weeks.

This is a good time to also make plans for the holidays, including get-togethers, business meetings, and any social activities that you have been holding off on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Mercury retrograde ends bringing positive energy to your sector of career.

Where it had seemed that you had hit a glass ceiling, the opportunities that were unavailable may start to manifest for you.

Recruiters and employers who interviewed with May reach out to you during the next week to make a job offer.

This is also a great time to pick up with a boss where you may have had to discuss your role and make some changes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Mercury retrograde ends bringing positive energy to your sector of education.

If you've been on the fence about enrolling in a program to study astrology or some other philosophy you're interested in, this is a wonderful time for you to look at those opportunities once again and make a final decision.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Mercury retrograde ends bringing positive energy to your sector of resources.

What may have seemed impossible comes through for you. Help or some sort of a loan could be processed.

If you've been trying to get a reduced interest rate on credit card debt, now can be a great time to ask for one.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

