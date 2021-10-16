Your daily horoscope for October 17, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday during the Moon in Pisces.

We have to be careful this weekend when the Moon is in the last water sign of the zodiac.

We are sensitive and intuitive when the Moon is in the sign of Pisces. The Pisces Moon is associated with hidden enemies, karma, and our past life.

The Pisces Moon will square Pluto, which brings strong psychic energy for people who have their Sun or Moon in water signs.

The Moon will conjunct Neptune, so be careful not to assume things are what they are. Seek out the facts during this time.

If your birthday is on October 17:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who were also born on October 17 include American rapper Eminem and playwright Arthur Miller.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of career and social status.

It's time for a change and you may be bored and over the drama at your workplace. However, where you have felt stuck for some time in your career could actually present a breakthrough moment for you.

Check out your LinkedIn inbox or put out your resume to places that you think are above your skill level. You may be surprised that opportunity knocks when you put yourself in a position to be discovered.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of personal philosophy and beliefs.

An opportunity for additional education or training could be there for you at this time. Don't dismiss any learning that seems to be expensive, inconvenient, or even beyond your ability to understand due to age.

You may find that the more you are willing to grasp new concepts the easier it becomes for you.

In fact, working in group settings where you're able to mastermind with others is a great place for you to start.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of shared resources.

A person from the past could come back into your life with some ideas on how the two of you can work together as a team.

If you are in a situation where you have not updated certain types of legal documents related to wills, financial matters, or real estate, this is also a good time for you to get those things done or plan to do so next week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of commitments.

You may find that you are ready to throw in the towel and an important relationship.

Partnerships may start to change, and your outlook on what you need and want in a relationship with another person may clarify.

This could be a time where couples break up more frequently or even decide that they'd like to get a divorce.

If you are going through a stressful place in your partnership, try not to let anger be the determining factor of what choices you make.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of health.

This is a great time to go home hunting and to look at new places to live.

If you have been toying around with the idea of a cross-country move, this might be the time for you to explore all opportunities including a relocation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of creativity and fun.

Romance is there for you on the horizon. You may find that the sparks you thought were not ever going to be there again finally reappear once more.

You might meet someone or go out on a blind date and fall madly in love. Lots of beautiful things can happen. For you this weekend, keep an open mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of the home.

This is a great time for you to break up the routine as it comes to your house.

If you have been weighing back and forth whether or not you want to go to the gym or join a group fitness program, weighing the pros and cons could be beneficial to you this weekend.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of communication.

Taboo topics are no longer out of the question. A secret could be revealed and you may want to find out more about a partner and what they have been up to lately.

This could be a great time for you to ask important questions that explore some mystery that you have been wanting to find out but are unable to get an individual to disclose.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of money.

Clean out the garage and closets, spring cleaning is not too late to begin in the fall.

You might be pleasantly surprised at what you're able to find when you decide to do some digging.

You could even be lucky to find some money or hit an asset that you did not realize you had.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of identity.

You're allowed to change, and just because other people don't like it doesn't mean that you have to remain the same.

Your decision to be who you want to be personal. And so sometimes you just have to detach yourself from the opinions of others and beat at the tune of your own drum.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of hidden enemies.

Your perspective on a relationship may change once a person reveals their true colors.

Don't be so quick to assume that someone you have known for a long time has no bad side to them, the dark side may come out in a way that you did not expect it.

This can be truly disappointing for you, but also helpful. Be open to the fact that people change, and the direction of your life may go in separate ways.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Libra Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn, activating your sector of friends.

A relationship that seems to be simple and has no depth to it could be amazingly more connected than you realize.

Anticipate a spiritual connection to be revealed between you and a friend that you may have just met or are seeing in a new light as if for the first time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

