Your daily horoscope for October 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday during the Full Moon in Aries.

The day is slated for change as the Full Moon in Aries completes a lunar cycle. The Full Moon in astrology is about release of energy, and as this one is pitted against Mars in Libra, anger could erupt.

The good news is that Mars, the planet of war is combust - a phrase simply meaning burned of its vital life force energy.

So, any type of anger or argument that's expressed on this day can short-lived and milder than expected and produce little results.

The Moon enters Taurus later in the evening.

If your birthday is on October 20:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who were also born on October 20 include American rapper Snoop Dogg and singer/songwriter Tom Petty. Kamala Harris, the first female Vice President of the United States of America was also born on October 20.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 20, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of money.

Now that you have become aware all of the things you need to remove from your life, you are free to focus on what you have and create more for yourself, and perhaps so in order to help others.

The moon in Taurus helps you to channel your ambitious energy in the right way.

Don't waste time on drama, as your ability to make money decisions remains heightened.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of personal development.

After gaining new knowledge about what holds you back, this is a good time to focus on what you can change.

Personal development it's meant to be about what you want to accomplish in your own life. It's important to know yourself and to study your life choices in order to make better ones and finish this year strong.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of hidden enemies.

Curiosity and your natural desire to know the reason why can prove to be an asset for you as you strive to get to understand why people who have betrayed you have chosen to do so.

You may find that situations, emotional-vampires, and personal shortcomings are on your radar and it's easier for you to make decisions that help reduce your exposure to these areas of your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of friendship.

Some may say that friendship is a form of wealth, and you definitely enjoy being around people who give you a sense of community.

This is a good time to network and to get to know others who may help you in your career or to accomplish a very specific goal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of career.

This is a great time for you to make money oriented decisions involving your career.

Look for new opportunities, including a new job. Update your resume and should you be asked to do an interview suddenly, don't reject the idea perhaps be curious enough to give it a try and see what happens.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of higher learning.

You're ready to roll as the day starts to head in an improved direction. This Full Moon may have rocked your world with a sudden surprise, and it may have even involved money - such an unexpected expense that requires attention.

The good thing is that you are in a position to 'live and learn'. And, when you have gained insight into your own situation, you always rise to the top taking newfound wisdom with you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of shared resources.

You have a lot going for you today, and there are likely people who want to pitch in and give you some help.

You may not need to venture too far to get what you're asking for. A friend could pitch in even without too much prodding on your part.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of commitment.

You will be digging in both heels today to get things done. The choices you need to make reveal that your desire to get things done is strong.

It won't be hard for you to own up to what it is that you want or are willing to do to get it.

You just have to say no to anything that is distracting or pulling your attention where it does not need to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of health.

It's a great day to jump start your plans and to get something healthy done. Go for a bike ride. Get out for a job or pick back up and head to the gym. There's no time like now to enjoy the day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of creativity.

Pull out your adult color books or give yourself a reason to pick up a sketch pad and some charcoal pencils. Dabble.

Play with some ideas even if you're not an artist. Allow yourself some time for play.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of home.

This is a great time to get organized and to plan for the holidays by doing something festive and decorative in your home.

Let yourself indulge in the changing season by mimicking the same in your home. Enjoy the beauty of fall and the turning of the season toward winter!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Full Moon in Aries enters Taurus this afternoon activating your sector of communication.

Say what you mean and don't be afraid to share your thoughts and ideas openly.

You don't have to be ashamed or worried that your feelings are 'off' or inaccurate. There is nothing wrong with how you feel as these emotions are a reflection of who you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.