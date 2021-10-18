Your daily horoscope for October 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday during the Moon in Aries.

Big changes are coming in astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Libra. The Moon is in the sign of Aries. Tuesday's Moon is almost full, and the power of the ending lunar phase is strengthening.

We are nearing the end of Libra season, so the Sun is at a critical degree, too.

As we look toward closure, there are things to be aware of that involve our goals and objectives, especially when there is so many changes taking place in two cardinal zodiac signs.

If your birthday is on October 19:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who were also born on October 19 include American boxer Evander Holyfield and American comedian and country music artist Rodney Carrington.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 19, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of relationships.

Your assertive nature disrupts the peace in your relationships. You may find yourself at odds especially among friends.

Even though you are working hard to build your relationships in a way that works for everyone, the Moon in your sign can create difficulties in communication. Try to avoid unnecessary conflicts when you can.



Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of health.

A jumpstart to the day can have your nerves feeling a bit on edge. Now may not be a good time to start a diet or a rigorous exercise program.

However, if you are someone who loves to blow off steam with a little bit of physical endurance and competitive sports, this may be a great time for you to get out there and go for a run with a friend.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of fun.

Take risks today as the energy to try something new is completely in your favor. Speak your mind and say what it is that you would like to see happen.

Challenge the status quo, and bring out fresh ideas that you feel would benefit everyone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of family.

A sudden trip may be in order to pay a surprise visit to your parents.

This is a good time to talk about your upcoming holiday arrangements and to book reservations for the next few months.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of communication.

If you do not feel like talking and you prefer to have some quiet time don't be afraid to ask for it.

Today is best serving others or participating in the world as a quiet observer allowing the energy of the full moon to wane and process what you are feeling as you release any negative tension that has been held on through the weekend.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of money.

Talking about money can head in a wrong direction quite quickly. It's best to focus on what it is that you can do yourself to make your budget work.

Think about how to reduce your debt and save money. Perhaps a job opportunity will come through for you especially if you are recently unemployed.



Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of personal development.

This is a great time for you to do research on upcoming courses that you'd like to take to improve your career prospects.

This is also a great day to look at how the school calendar works in your favor for enrolling in classes at college. If you have been delaying filling out your applications, plan to do so this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of enemies.

This is a day where confrontation could happen where you finally decide to let someone understand why it is you've decided to no longer communicate with them.

Closure could be possible, even though it may be emotionally draining.



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of friends.

A quick run-in with an old friend could happen unexpectedly today.

This can be a wonderful time for catching up about the past and freely discovering feelings you have had about an individual who played a significant role in your childhood or history.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of career.

If you are in the market for a new job or just curious about what is out there, the day is perfect for sending out a quick resume for applying to a few freelance gigs that seem to appeal to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of beliefs.

Join a group or find a community of people who like to explore new ideas. This could be a wonderful time for you to check out local book reading clubs in your area that are centered on spirituality or humanism topics.



Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon is opposite Mercury bringing attention to your sector of resources.

A missed opportunity could take place if you do not act quickly on an application or paperwork that needs to be submitted. It can be something that you had planned to do but lost track of time. Be aware of your deadlines.



