Your daily horoscope for October 13, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday during the Moon in Capricorn entering Aquarius.

We are futuristically focused as the Moon leaves work-oriented Capricorn to enter the sign of Aquarius, which is about humanitarian efforts and global ways of thinking.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Libra.

If your birthday is on October 13:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who were also born on October 13 include Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Margaret Thatcher and American singer/songwriter Ashanti.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 13, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Make time for friends, Aries, and don't be afraid to have a few that are different from you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of friendships, and this is a great time to network and to meet new people.

You can really learn from people who come from different walks of life. Be open-minded during this time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Someone can lend you a helping hand and be the advocate in your corner if you need them to be.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of career and social standing, and this is when you fall into the limelight in a positive way.

You can be regarded highly and truly stand out from others, especially where you've worked hard and provided value. If you need recommendations for jobs you're interviewing for, now is a great time to ask.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Maybe it's time to consider going back to school and re-entering the classroom.

With so much happening and social distancing learning remotely made sense, but there's something to gain when you collaborate with others face-to-face. It's something to consider for your learning style.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of higher learning, so check out hybrid options or courses that allow you to meet with others in person.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Everything in life depends on your outlook, so if you're thinking that there isn't enough money to go around, well, then you're right.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of shared resources, and this energy is wonderful for sharing things with others.



From your problems to your blessings. Think broadly, Cancer. Don't let your fears dictate the level of blessings you could experience this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are so many opportunities to say yes, but there are more reasons to say no. You have to limit the time you invest in things, as when you spread yourself too thinly, you don't get it all done.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of commitments, and there are going to be so many people wanting a piece of you today.

You might even try to satisfy all the demands that come your way, but truly, Leo, don't.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Prioritize your fitness goals. Even a little more movement can get the blood pumping and have those positive endorphins flowing.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of daily duties and health, and team sports, competitive exercise, and even something high intensity can be good for you.

You might enjoy a bout of Crossfit or go for a jog. Think high energy, Virgo!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Think about how much fun it will be to take advantage of the change in season and make something fun for the upcoming holiday.

Enjoy your The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of creativity, so why not take inspiration from fall's colors.

Make a beautiful wreath or create a table centerpiece. You don't have to spend a lot of money, a little bit of scary decor in the front yard can be made using things you have in your home. Put your artistic side to work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's so nice when you can have everyone around you and in one place, especially when you are all part of the same family.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

This is the time of year where travel plans are made and everyone is thinking about reuniting with parents and cousins over the holidays.

Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of home, so many if you're thinking about having your place be the spot where everyone gets together, start to prepare now for out-of-town visitors.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What would we be without the internet, Sagittarius, and as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of communication, you might be thinking about a new phone, data plan, or even a computer.



If you're thinking about replacing an older model that has been giving you trouble, Mercury retrograde is just around the corner. Look at your options and think about what would work best for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of money and personal property.

Look at new ways to invest your money that do not involve depositing into the bank.

Maybe buy a recent drop of products you love from an artist you follow on Instagram. You never know, your investment could become financially lucrative in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have to be yourself. Trying to be like everyone else is too much of a burden, and you miss when you're so focused on making people happy instead of being authentic.

Shapes-hifting to fit in can be tempting when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of identity, and so you'll want to work a little harder to avoid being a chameleon.

Fitting in can be overrated, especially when there are so many great qualities you bring to your relationships.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing attention to your sector of hidden enemies, and so you need to watch your back.

When you've got lots of superficial friends, of course, one of them will be ingenuine. You may not realize who they are at first, but slowly with time, their true colors start to show through.

Don't trust everyone to keep your honesty in safe-keeping. Say nothing bad about anyone just because you've got a person willing to listen. Gossip can work against you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.