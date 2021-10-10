Your horoscope for the week of October 11 - 17, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs during the Sun in Libra and Saturn direct.

If you are wondering why everything suddenly seems so business-oriented, that might be do to Saturn going direct on the 10th of October.

This means that during this week, which starts on the 11th, we will be feeling less confused and way more focused when it comes to making money and finding ourselves content within the work place.

We're also looking at mighty Jupiter ending its retrograde as well, which goes direct on Sunday, October 17th.

This will usher in a period of great self-confidence, which should allow us to perform our actions with a feeling of security; we are not making mistakes this week, we are acting on sure bets and well-researched knowledge. This is a week for much success, especially the kind that has been well planned out.

In love, our heads are clear; what brought about torment only a week earlier, now brings clarity and visions of what's to come.

Our communications are becoming clearer as well, and while we don't have to bite our tongues this week, we still need to value the words that we both speak and hear. Astrologically, this is a very good week for all of us.

Horoscope for the week of October 11 - 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week should have you going over what you believe is 'the only way to proceed' with the person you are romantically involved with.

This is the time for deep conversation - and revelation. This week will have you discovering something new and wonderful about your partner, something you never knew existed before - something that will bring you much joy.

In business, you will experience a creative rush on the job, and you will come through with what's expected of you. All is well in the world of Aries, this week, as your confidence grows and your ability to communication improves.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Finally you can see a clearing in your life, Taurus, as these last few weeks have been hellish. This may be due to a new location, or a new job. Newness is what this week is all about - and becoming accustomed to something new and exciting is where all of your energy will go during this week.

This could mean a new place to live and the fun of buying new things for that place. You love a good shopping spree and what's great about that is that you now have the monkey to make that a reality. So, go spend, Taurus - have fun and be creative. It's a good week for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may shock yourself this week, Gemini, as suddenly, you seem to be everyone's first choice - in love as in business. That's nothing to complain about, and if you stay present and open, you'll be having more fun than you ever could have counted on.

If you are playing the field, looking for that special someone, you'll find several special someone's this week, and if you are already partnered, then you can expect great talks and new understandings to be forged between you and yours. It's a week of excitement and success - allow it to become yours.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What this week may bring up for you is the idea that you might be doing too much for others and that it's time to relax and let others do for you.

You have given more than your share to someone from your past, and it's time to finally release them; it's as if you hold on to this person because you don't know what to think about if they aren't your number one subject; that's not working for you, in fact, it's draining your energy, Cancer.

There's so much good waiting for you, and you can have it all if you just learn to let go of the past and all of its baggage. That's what this week is about for you. Letting go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you hadn't bargained for is more activity, and that's exactly what you're going to get this week, as Saturn has just gone direct and it's all about being involved for you,

Leo. It's going to be one of those weeks where you stop off here to get some deed done, and then in seconds, you're off somewhere else, to do the job over there.

You are needed everywhere, and you love it. Being needed because you're the best at what you do makes you happy to serve. Enjoy your week, busy Leo.



Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You get a chance to right the wrongs this week, which in your case, is pretty specific; say you've been nasty to someone and you kinda-sorta regret being so evil...well, you'll get to apologize this week, and as much as you can't stand the idea of it, you do like the idea of not having to carry around someone else's resentment of you, and so, you will be saying you're sorry to someone you blew off recently.

This may open a new door for you, as you realize that it wasn't so hard to apologize after all, and that in doing so, you might have created a wonderful opportunity for yourself, for the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

While you're still in Libra Sun, you plan on grabbing all the opportunities you can - your confidence levels are high and during this week, you'll feel like you can own the world, if you want to. People will be extremely attracted to you this week, and if you're single, you may just find yourself in any number of romantic situations.

If you are partnered, you will absolutely be celebrating your lives, over dinner, movies, outings and of course, great sex, later that evening. Keep in mind, October is an exceptionally 'sexual' month for you, so... have fun, be safe.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week is going to bring an end to something that has taken up way too much space in your world. This is more than likely something to do with your love life, and that something may just be you, being tired of the person you are presently with.

It's time for 'the big talk' and while you may be heading into into like a ramrod, you should think twice about your approach; no need to break hearts, Scorpio - in fact, there's no real need to break up, either. What you need to realize is that honest communication can do a lot more than flailing your arms around, screaming, "I want out!" Try tact, first.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are on FIRE creatively, Sagittarius, and you'd be best hanging around with fellow Fire signs (Aries and Leo) because your particular brand of creativity needs the kind of support only a fellow Fire sign can bring. These are your people - and you know it.

There's a great chance your mate or best friend is a fellow Fire sign - these are the people you need to share with, this week, Sagittarius. You will come up with a creative idea that will blow people's faces off - it's a very exciting time for you, and it promises a ton of work for you in future months.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Stay aware and keen this week, because important news is headed your way. With the retrogrades out of the way, you'll be able to receive messages quicker now, and some of those messages may be work-related, which will lead to profitable days ahead.

One thing stands out here: watch your boundaries this week, as there are a few people who do not care if they overstep their bounds. Let them know what they can and cannot get away with. You are filled with self-confidence; you know what crosses the line and what doesn't. Set your boundaries now and uphold them during the week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week may be considered a frivolous one for you, as the emphasis for you is not to concentrate on that which is deadly serious, but on the frillier side of life and the choice to have fun, rather than to be somber. This is the kind of week that was made for you - all the transits are working for your pleasure, and you'd be best to seek pleasure rather than business during these days.

This is also a good time to take your own self less seriously. You know you're smart and spiritual, but that doesn't mean you have to be boring - show the world your freaky side, Aquarius; Wave that flag!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

As the retrogrades die down, so does Pisces come alive. This is a week filled with energy and pursuit - you want something and you will get it. It could be a person or a career choice; whatever it is, you are finally unburdened with planetary drags, and now you can get what you set your mind out to get.

It's a light week, filled with the love of family and the idea of doing things together. Go on, do things together - there is nothing to hold you back this week, and love will permeate all you do, no matter what it is. Career is a go, so is romance, as well as family. All good in this hood.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

