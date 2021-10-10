Your daily horoscope for October 11, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday during the Moon in Sagittarius entering Capricorn.

We are still in Libra season, so at the forefront of all things is a balance in life, work, spirituality matters and emotional/mental health.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn around 12:16 p.m. EST, and this is a great boost for work and career-minded folks.

The Capricorn Moon will bring energy toward work in a professional sense. This is a great time for job seekers to send out resumes, schedule interviews and update their background choices for anything related to remote work.

If your birthday is on October 11:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actor Luke Perry and American pop star singer/songwriter Daryl Hall

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Protect your appearance especially around others. You may think no one is watching you, but the truth is the world is a giant television and you are on display.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of public reputation, and this means to safeguard your social media.

Those selfies you posted from the party last week can ruin your hopes of a dream job. Take these things into consideration. You aren't hiding behind the screen as much as you think.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Go to school, even if it's just a trade.

The school of life is wide open, but there are situation when that thing you call paper is more than a degree. It stinks when the only thing that holds you back from a job is that you didn't finish your school.

Consider going back to complete college or even to get your GED while the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of education. It's tough to do, but you can do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Endings are part of life, and there's really nothing that you can do to escape the reality of the afterlife. So, it's best to prepare.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of death, and even though you may be in great health, have things you want in order ready.

Put aside your fears and have your wishes know, if ever your family needs to have them during a time of loss or grief.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Make ties with someone you can build a plan with. Your vision of the future is best when it can be done with someone else. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of business partnerships.

You may want to have all the control, but the truth is strength is found in numbers. So, divide and conquer your vision, and share it with a person who sees the world as you do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Invest time in your body and take good care of it. You may not be able to have all the things you want in life, but good health is something that is a priority.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of health, so take care of your body. Exercise. Eat right. If you feel good, you have basically all you need to build everything else.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be sure to have a stress reliever in your life, You need to have fun and enjoy the time you're here.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of play. It's not good to be all work, Virgo.

Even if the career you've chosen is what you love. Have hobbies. Be well-rounded. Value your time and make sure to fill your day with joy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The truth is people in charge are not always the ones you feel good being around, but they are part of a necessity at work.

Pray for them. The reality is most individuals don't like their bosses, so they struggle to remain respectful of the individuals who are in charge.

You know that this is a balancing act. So, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of bosses and authority figures, be the one who demonstrates the right balance between respect and also compassion for their role.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Be a part of your state and even the city where you live. Interact with it. Be involved.

Show that you're a part of the big picture. Don't let your wants and needs to be unknown. Be an advocate.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of local community, and this opens doors for you to really dig into the realm of things that you have been hoping to experience. Go to the park, find pleasure in the history of the community you love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's not really about what you have but it's about what it is you can share.

Don't cling to the things people can steal from you or that you can lose.

Think about the whole picture of life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of personal property, you can start to view things as temporary and useful, but not that builds you wealth all of the time. Remember that you can't take it with you, even if you want to.

It will eventually be passed on, so do it now rather than later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's good to be liked, but not everyone will feel that they can get close to you, and that's OK.

Your job is to be warm and welcoming and work on the relationship you have with yourself.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of personality, and when this happens go over every detail of your persona - from clothing to the music and shows you watch.

You want to be genuine, and that means building a relationship with yourself, too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's good to know who you are dealing with. Just because you're trusting, that does not mean you can let your guard down all of the time.

There are people at work who you may think are your friends, but they are not. They want your job and delight when you don't do as well as you'd like to do.

This is sad, but as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies, keep a guard up and be ready to counter attack, especially when you feel that someone has started to attack your character using the things you shared when thinking they were close to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's not who you know but what you know, right? That's why socializing is great for business. You have an opportunity to grow and to gain so much from the right situation.

But, it's time to put yourself out there and see what the business world offers you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of networking, so make business cards.

Look at what events are starting back again. Become visible.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.