Your daily horoscope for October 10, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday during the Moon in Sagittarius.

We have a whirlwind of energy on Sunday as the Moon in zany Sagittarius speaks with introspective Mercury who is retrograde in Libra.

Mercury in Libra is indecisiveness times a million, so if the day leaves you guessing about what your future should bring and how you ought to take action, don't worry, the Moon will soon pass this transit and start off fresh come Monday.

If your birthday is on October 10:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who were also born on October 10 include

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 10, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tough love. Sometimes you have to let people go. It's not always easy to be the one who ghosts a person you once loved, but the truth is that people move on.

That's the theme of Saturn for you today. Saturn stations direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendships.

As Saturn turns direct, it's time for you to also look hard at your relationships and decide who and what no longer needs to be in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Aim high? Maybe not so high. You need to have both feet on the ground, too. It's important to have your priorities in order. And, so that may mean having a real job while you work on your dreams.

This is what you ought to be thinking hard about as Saturn stations direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career and social status. You may need to build your way to the top while you work on smaller goals and soon you'll have the luxury of freedom later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

No matter what you believe in, have something that you cling to that you truly call a life philosophy. It's hard enough to go through life without one, and it's essential to life when times get tough.

Tough times are really going to be part of what everyone experiences until Saturn moves out of Aquarius. Today, Saturn stations direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of higher learning and spiritual beliefs. Reconnect with your favorite spiritual practice even if it's just sleeping in or staring out the window before you go to bed tonight.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Keep certain things to yourself, but when you have an opportunity to share what you're thinking with someone else, it will test the loyalty of your bond. Saturn stations direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of shared resources and secrets.

So, you're going to get a great understanding on who is in your circle and who you can truly afford to let super close to you, by how they keep your secrets as if they were their own.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The truth is that we want to have people who stick by us, and the world needs that but not everyone can handle being that dedicated to one person.

So, you may struggle to find the loyalty you need during Saturn station direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitments and partnerships.

You may find that some people are really quick to leave when you least expect it, and the main person to depend on is yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your routine are so important, but they are also the things that seem to have no time for in your life. You want to slow it down though, Virgo, make this stuff important to you.

Saturn stations direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily duties and health. You have to plan your life just as much as you would anything else. Just remember not to cancel on yourself. Keep the appointments you make.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is special and it's so important. But, most of the time romance is the last thing you are thinking of when you're in a relationship for a while.

So, this is where you need to focus your time and attention. Because Saturn stations direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of creativity and romance, and you are presented with a window of opportunity. You can build stability now and have something beautiful with another person later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

We don't always get lucky enough to have a quality home life, but for you, it's one of the most important things in the world to have and to hold. You need to build what you can consider to be 'your family', Scorpio.

When Saturn stations direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of home and the family, you'll want that rock in your life. You'll long for the people that you feel you have there in your corner when needed.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The silent treatment will kill your relationship, and assuming is the deathnail to love.

So, when Saturn stations direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication, and there's long periods of silence, be the one to break it. Reach out and say hello.

Connect. This is what you need more of in your life anyway. It's what makes your relationship alive and flourishing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You need plenty more cash in your life, but the love of money can be the cause for so much grief in your life. Watch out for greed. You may not know why someone is trying to squeeze so much out of you, but this could be a sign that your focus needs to change.

Saturn stations direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money, and this could strip you from all that you have in your pocketbook. Be careful. monitor spending and don't let your desire to have financial security give you reason to be stingy or less generous.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are here to be the best person that you can be. You don't need to measure up to others. You need to measure up to what makes you feel good about yourself.

Saturn stations direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of identity, and you may be putting yourself into your work, but don't let this be what defines you the most. At the end of the day, the person you see in the mirror needs to be someone you like and trust.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Even when bad things happen there's a good outcome later.

Karma can be tough to appreciate, but it serves a purpose. Saturn stations direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of karma.

Your choices will give you a better future. Don't like what your past looks like? Make improvements by the way you walk and live your life now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.