Your daily horoscope for October 9, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday during the Moon in Scorpio entering Sagittarius.

Our independent streak arrives with a strong desire to do things 'my way or the highway' while the Moon enters the sign of Sagittarius.

Feisty and bold, this energy brings an element of adventure to it.

The South Node is in the sign of Sagittarius, where the December eclipse will take place, so we are tying up karmic loose ends, too.

So, on Saturday whatever things seem to throw you a curve ball, pay attention to, as this could be a theme of things to come for the next three months.

If your birthday is on October 9:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who were also born on October 9 include American model Bella Hadid and English singer/songwriter John Lennon.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 9, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pack a bag, Aries. It's time to travel. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of adventure.

You've got the itch to head out and go. The open road is calling your name.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is your time to take risks and to make it happen. You need someone to do it with, and that will bring you a lot of pleasure to discover what the world will bring.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources. Great things are coming your way to prove to you why life is a gift.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be optimistic. Just because something isn't working out for you right now, does not mean it won't. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitment.

You may not want to be tied down so tightly and relish your freedom but there are wonderful advantages to partner up. You won't want to miss out on the gains you can get when you do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can be smart and savvy about your approach to the day without missing a beat. You don't need a list of times to cross off but just a few hours to do what you know instinctively needs your time and attention.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties, and this works out great for you today. Get a jump start and let it roll!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What a great day to do something sentimental and meaningful. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of romance. Don't be shy, Leo.

Show your emotions. Plan something sweet. Go out on a date. Pick up flowers for yourself. Light your favorite scented candle. It's your time to vibe.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What's a life without a spiritual practice? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home and family.

Filling your personal space with energy that is all about what you believe, how you want your life to connect with the spiritual realm is all that you should focus on today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be curious about what you have available to you around the area that you live in. You can give back in so many ways, through donations and charitable activities.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of community. And, you don't have to do this all yourself. Partner with an organization that is truly meaningful to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Be careful about spending today, especially when you decide to visit a bookstore. You might leave with a tall stack of items you want to read.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money. You can invest wisely into your self through items that provide something of long-term value to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You know who you are deep down inside but even you lose your way at times.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of identity, and the window of opportunity to participate in self-discovery and personal development is here.

Concentrate your energy on what you need and be really honest about what holds you back so you can start to strip it away from your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Not all people are safe, Capricorn, and it's important to know this. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies.

You have to be smart about who you allow in your social circle. It's not always a comfortable feeling to know that certain people need to remain outliers, and that you have to be the one with the challenging spot to make sure they stay there.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The best social circle to have is one that is inclusive of all personality types and interests.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friends. This encourages you to expand your network in ways that extends beyond your comfort zone.

Open your social circle to include more academic types, foreigners, and people who come from different cultures and backgrounds than you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The more you develop yourself the better off you're going to be. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career and social status.

So, take a few classes if they are available to advance your knowledge in the field you've chosen to work in. Be teachable and keep your options open for promotions and advancements that appeal to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

