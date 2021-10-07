Your daily horoscope for October 8, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday during the Moon in Scorpio.

There's a lot of instability here for us to navigate, and there's quite a bit of danger associated with our tasks that can lead to loss of money, relationships, and even our sense of pride.

The Moon in Scorpio is positioned in a confrontational stance against Uranus in Taurus. Taurus says, "I have" and Scorpio says, "I want to possess". This dynamic of control plays out in powerful ways on Friday.

We are gripped with illusions that can disrupt and cause what's frail to die out as this Moon works with Neptune.

Whenever Neptune is involved in a transit that can spell one of two things: psychic insight or missing things that could have prevented problems.

So, we have to watch out. We are not ready for growth even though Jupiter is pressing for more in the sign of Aquarius.

We may want things to happen, but the timing is off, and for that reason, don't challenge too. much. The Sun conjunct Mars is still active. Instead, state facts, when there's tension it might be best to walk away and come back to it next week.

If your birthday is on October 8:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actors Matt Damon and Chevy Chase, and singer/songwriter Bruno Mars.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, but there's a jolt to your life as the Moon opposes Uranus the planet of chaos.

It's not likely to be a quiet day or one where you can be introverted because that's what you'll want to do. But no such luck. Your quiet day is going to be filled with all sorts of interruptions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A split up or some sort of danger can appear out of the blue in your area of partnerships. If you're at work today, it's going to be intense, and you may even wonder why or if you'll have a job later.

But, this isn't time for you to fret. Double down on your efforts. You might discover a problem and have the solution to bring some peace into the dynamic by the end of the day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A problem bleeps on your radar. There are things that need to be attended to, but how would you know without something dramatic to show you the way.

Some sort of change that is inconvenient can take place in your daily routine. This will get you wanting to resolve the problem quickly to avoid any future problems.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A sudden burst of creativity can have you wishing the day wasn't so busy so you could go out and play. You may be ready to pull all the stops when it comes to doing something beautiful and fun.

You'll want to give your imagination all of your attention, and daydreaming can be a huge matter for you today. Don't let the time go by without entertaining this longing in your heart. Answer the call to have fun.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and it speaks to Uranus it can bring all sorts of drama to your family sector.

There are things that you may need to get squared away and when you feel that your personal life is out of sorts, it can make it hard to focus on anything else.

Sometimes you have to put things aside to focus on what's going on at home, It's inconvenient at times, but it must be done.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may not be a big conversationalist when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and when a sudden secret gets revealed or you discover a little bit of information unexpectedly, it can be hard to hear and cause you pause.

You may feel like there is a lot of gossip taking place around you, and likely so. Don't give into the drama, and especially do not create any rumors of your own.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Easy come, easy go. That's how it feels when you're dealing with an unexpected bill that comes through the mail. You might find it hard to believe you missed this one.

It could also be a signal that this is an area of your life that needs attention and focus. You might not have thought about examining what you spend so closely, but now is as good of a time as any.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes you need fate to give you a little tap on the shoulder to show you what it is that you need to work on personally.

Life can go by like a big blur. You have been working hard on so many things and sometimes at the point of self-neglect.

So when a situation reminds you that you need to tend to your health, your emotional and spiritual well-being. You take note, and you don't do so lightly. This time your focus is on getting stronger and better, without any excuses left.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The past has a pesky way of resurfacing, doesn't it. And you didn't expect to have to revisit what you already handled.

So, when you get a surprised phone call from an ex or hear in passing conversation that karma isn't through with you, you won't just be upset you'll be mad.

You may not like this disruption of your peaceful energy, but at the same time, this is also a good thing. You get to finish something once and for all, and know for certain that you tied up loose ends and don't have to return to this subject matter again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friends can be so good to your life, but then there is also a way that they can be disruptive, chaotic, and even bad for your health.

There comes a place where you have to evaluate the role others play in your life. You may wish that they would be different, and even try to help make things better (for all of you), but still. When all is said and done, Capricorn, it's about self preservation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You aren't interested in getting all of the attention at work but when it's time for you to get some of the praise that you earned, that you do respectfully ask for.

So, when the day is filled with challenges and questions, you may feel that you are being asked for way too much and want to throw in the towel... even if it's just for a few minutes as you regroup and then return to work harder and make the day end right.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in Scorpio highlights meditation and contemplation, but you can only be a sage for so long.

After awhile you know you do better when you're out in the world being social and getting to know others. You're able to learn from spiritual matters while interacting with others - maybe even more than you would at home by yourself.

