Your daily horoscope for October 7, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday during the Moon in Libra entering Scorpio.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra and the Moon in Scorpio is a tough spot for it to be.

We have less connection to our feelings, and the day can leave us feeling out of sorts and a bit down when we want to be hopeful.

The Moon will be pulled back further by Saturn retrograde.

If your birthday is on October 7:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American singer and songwriter John Mellencamp and Michael W. Smith.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What you don't know may not hurt you, but that type of mentality never works for you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of secrets.

And, this is where you start to sense things that no one needs to confirm to you.

If someone is trying to hide something from you, you won't have to search too hard to figure out what that is.

With Uranus across from the Moon the next few days, shocking news can be revealed, to surprise everyone, but not you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You want what you want, and if you don't get to have it, you'll work super hard until you do.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of commitment. And, when the Moon is in the sign of its detriment, feelings are harder to read on the surface.

You can put on a great poker face to hide your determination from people who may try to stop you or compete for the same goals.

Only this time, you have a lot more stamina, and less need for approval. Perfect for you to get something important done that requires a level of detachment from you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have something to watch in your diet or routine, and if you've been neglecting your body, now is the time to listen to it more carefully. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of health.

This is the perfect time to get appointments with your doctor or to start a new routine that's healthy and good for your body, mind, and spiritual connection.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What a treat, and you're in for a surprise. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of romance, and this is where you can entertain some of the more seductive aspects to your personality.

You may be reserved and shy sometimes, but the next few days opens up a deeper, more intimate side of you that longs for connection. A fortunate time for the one you love!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You might not feel the desire to socialize with a big crowd the next few days. No, you'd rather stick close to home and snuggle up on the couch with your love or a furry pal and watch some movies.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of home. Enjoy the more sensual side of your personality.

Light your favorite scented candles. Enjoy some time outside beneath the stars. Read up on tarot or astrology. Explore what you find interesting but also slightly taboo for no reason other than it's unknown to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don't always wear your heart on your sleeve, but now you might do so a bit more than even you like. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication.

It may be to the vexation of a partner how secretive you can be at times, but this time around you're the one who is opening up and saying things you usually keep inside of your heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Lucky you! You might find a little bit of money in your pocket when doing the laundry.

In fact, there can be lots of things that you didn't know were there and suddenly viola, they appear for you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of money.

So, and some of your resources. may not even come from your own earnings. A love or a family member could get a check in the mail and suddenly have some left over that they want to spoil you with.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have to rediscover parts of yourself. You may think you know who you truly are, but when you begin to pay closer attention to your body, and how you feel, you realize all sorts of things. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of identity.

This makes it the perfect time to start planning for your birthday month, the new year, and to set goals and dreams for the future. It's never too late for change, and this is a wonderful time to get your thoughts in order.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have a lot of things going on in your life, and people are taking notice. The things that some are a bit jealous of you and that's because you are living the way you want to live and they wish they would do the same, too.



The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies, and you may not even care that you have some of these people in your life.

While you could keep them around, and not block them on social media, you might relish a little bit in the fact that the tough choices you have made are paying off and who cares who doesn't like it? You answer to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have so much love to give and when you care about someone it doesn't matter how many miles are between you and your friend, you find a way to keep them close to heart.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friends. This is when you need to reach out and let people know you're thinking of them. You don't have to be shy about it either. Be real. Be transparent. Let your love show.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes you do a lot behind the scenes at work and you don't need to get all the praise but recognition is still coming your way.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of career and social status, and this is going to be a positive time for you.

You might get word that people notice what it is that you're doing, and they want to acknowledge you for it. It could mean a bonus or a little gift to say 'thanks'.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love to learn astrology? Now is the time to indulge yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of higher learning.

You can take an online course or buy yourself some tarot cards to test out your ability to read what the universe is trying to tell you through symbols. You'll be so surprised how accurate a reading can be and how it matches your intuition.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.