Your daily horoscope for October 6, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday during the Moon in Leo and retrograde season.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra, and the Moon is in Libra, too.

We start a new lunar phase in the sign of Libra this evening.

The lunar phase restarts all zodiac signs for the next 28 ½ days, plus it provides a download of information for us that has been thematic around relationships.

Pluto will station directly, and Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

Because of these planetary shifts, retrograde's intensity feels more tolerable, and internal change begins to project itself outwardly in our lives.

If your birthday is on October 6:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include TikTok star Addison Rae and movie actress Elisabeth Shue.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 6, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things change, and when they do, so do you. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of relationships.

This is a beautiful time to find the right balance between your wants and needs, and the types of demands you take on because of others.

As the first sign of the zodiac, you are made for independent things, and the Sun, Moon, Mars, and Mercury in Libra force you to view life in more balanced ways, and this could mean taking time out for others if you've been consumed with life and your own problems.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There is something beautiful about hitting the reset button when it comes to doing right for your body, mind and spirit. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of health.

The truth is... you've neglected yourself for some time. You don't always eat, drink or sleep the way you should, but this New Moon makes you really view your daily choices as 'musts' instead of as 'well, I should've'.

You need to review during this Mercury retrograde, and now that Venus is in your sector of love and relationships, part of the process includes who you allow to influence you when you finally decide that this time you'll stick to the promises you make to yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Nothing changes until you change, and when you are ready to settle down and love, you do.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of romance. Enough of the games, Gemini.

You have been through hell and back, and now you're ready to let down the guards and love someone in a way that you have not before. This is your time to shine, but not in a way that's distant from love. Instead, you want to go all in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Out with the old and in with the new. New stuff. New furniture and a whole new look.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of home. If you've been keeping things around that remind you of an X you need to let it go.

If you can't depart from it due to memories, then tuck it away in a box for another day - safe-keeping.

The truth is that you need to have things at home feel comfortable to you when you're there, and that could mean setting aside memories that make you feel sad.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes you just cannot solve a debate or even get someone to understand your point of view. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of communication.

And the thing is there are people in your life that you've wasted too much time talking to. You've tried to give advice, you have listened, and at first it seems that your input matters, but then again - it doesn't.

This is not your role. You don't have to be someone's hand-holder. You need to let others live their lives, and if you can't grow together, then start walking separate ways.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A new job and maybe a new outlook. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of money.

You need to start branching out and making things happen in your life, but sticking to the same old routine, approach and way of doing things will get you nowhere.

You have to start making changes, and this could include accepting a job offer across the country or deciding that you will remain remote and not return to the office - come hell or high water. Big changes are in your life, and many of them start with you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You get to make important changes that you have held off for far too long. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of identity.

There are things you have wanted to work on but haven't for one reason or another. But, now with a stellium of planets in your personal development sector, now is the perfect time to take your goals seriously and aim high like never before.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today sets the stage for new things, and that includes new people in your life. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of hidden enemies.

You settled too much this past year out of desperation. Even you with your introverted ways needed people, and for that reason you kept your tribe small, sometimes too small, and now you need to branch out.

Some of the people you've allowed to enter your life won't like this. They have enjoyed having you all to yourself. So, when you feel like someone's trying to control you, you'll pull back and never come around again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time for a fresh start and that can include who you know and who you do business with.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of friendships. This opens the door to networking and breaks out the crowd.

Using your LinkedIn, attending actual in-person events, playing it safe, but also starting to show up more than you have in a while. This will be good for you, and it will also open new doors that you've needed in quite a while.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Respect. Self-respect is so important, and you need that in your life. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of social status and career.

This is a huge ordeal for you, as there are areas where you've put in huge amounts of hours but the pay has not been there for you. Now the pendulum starts to swing back in the other direction, especially because Pluto retrograde is ending.

The intensity you've felt for so long is coming to a close, and a gift can be left behind for you to enjoy for all you've endured.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There comes a time when you have to say you do not know it all.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of higher learning. And this isn't just about education, it's the whole school of life that starts to open up for you.

You're going to rediscover things about yourself, about others that you had not noticed before.

You are in for a huge awakening, and this one is spiritual. You won't be the same ever again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life gets easier. The universe is a giver. So, you need to realize that there's plenty for you and others when needed.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of shared resources. A gift of some sort can come to you by way of others.

This could be a friend or a relational partner who suddenly gets lucky and just for being you, they decide to share all that they can, and all you have to do is give thanks and show your pure gratitude.

