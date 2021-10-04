Your daily horoscope for October 2, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday during the Moon in Virgo entering Libra.

Everything changes for a reason, and our lives aren't isolated to what we want or need. People are interconnected, whether we like it or not, our choices impact others.

The Moon enters Libra in the morning, and we set aside our desire to have things orderly and exact for balance which can be messy, fun, and aligned with our social needs.

The Moon in Libra is balanced and just. As we prepare for the New Moon in Libra, one of the most powerful resets of the year, reflection is important.

We have several retrograde planets that will slowly begin to return direct, and the Moon in harmony with structured Saturn encourages us to slow down and get organized.

If your birthday is on October 5:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actor Ezra Miller and actress/comedian Fran Drescher.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 5, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Some days it's you versus everyone else. It's not that you want to be selfish or only think of your needs and wants, but there are times when you can't ignore how you've been neglected.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of relationships, and just before the New Moon things start to intensify where you begin to realize if anyone is going to look out for you, it will have to be YOU.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You will have to work twice as hard to get everything done today. There are a lot of obstacles and challenges to the day, and it's a good thing you're so stubborn.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of daily duties, so don't get discouraged if you have to make more phone calls to get a live person on the line or need to prepare a bit earlier to feel ready for a meeting. The work will pay off, but it will most definitely be WORK.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Those creative juices are going to be burning today.



The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of creativity, and as it starts to align with the Sun and Mars, you're going to need to keep something close by to write your ideas down.

You don't want to miss out on all this energy coming your way. You'll be able to solve problems left and right, and if you work in writing or art, something magical can be born!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Fowl moods and some tension can be unfortunately present and you're going to be picking up on everyone's vibe. This is not something you ought to do, Cancer, but you tend to internalize your feelings when the energy gets too intense.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of the home, and with it so close to Mars, some people may not be able to relax at all. I can be one argument after another, nit-pickiness. Be sure to give yourself the space you need to re-center and release the negative energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Try not to take anything personally right now. When you hear something you don't want to hear, it's in one ear and out the other.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of communication, and with Mars involved, your ego could get rubbed the wrong way.

And this is not going to sit well with you. Knowledge is power. So, exercise a lot of restraint when you feel like someone is trying you and giving you a reason to clap back. This negative energy will pass. Remember: keep your cool.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Putting things into order, especially having all things in their place can be the main focus of your day.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of money, and what you spend on yourself you want to stay nice and neat.

You're going to be hyper-focused on maintaining the quality and integrity of your personal items. From cleaning up and getting organized, the day is going to be highly productive and end strong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are so much stronger than you realize. You have a lot of courage and those who ever doubted you may be surprised as to how well you show up today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of identity, and with the Sun, Mercury, and Mars in your sign, you are filled with ambitious drive and determination. So anything life throws your way, you're ready for it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Roll up your sleeves, Scorpio, it's about to get real. Those people who have been ingenuine and toxic are on your do-not-associate-with list, and now you're ready to follow through.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of hidden enemies, and you've shown much patience, but your block on social media game gets stronger and so do you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends are great to be around until they aren't. You need some space, Sagittarius, and you don't need to ask for it, just take it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of friends, and there needs to be a mutual understanding of what this entails.

You love to hang out and do things together, but there does come a time when you just need to fly solo and do you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Some decisions are tough to make, and going to school or taking exams is not the easiest part of life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of career and higher learning, and you'll want to prioritize your time wisely so that your energy levels remain strong and your mind is sharp.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know what you want and need, the problem is getting others to agree and be on the same page. With the Moon entering the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of shared resources, anything that is hidden comes to light.

It can be a big surprise to you if you thought things were running smoothly. But, some individuals may not feel the same way, and this is where tension can start. Remain open and receptive when feelings get disclosed, then it's easier to talk it out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You sometimes project your own intentions into situations, and when you start to realize other people aren't as into things as you are it can be hurtful and hard to comprehend.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of commitment, and this can become a call to reality for you.

It's not easy to imagine that you've put so much time into a relationship, but knowing now is better than later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.