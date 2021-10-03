Your daily horoscope for October 4 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday during the Moon in Virgo.

Not all is as it seems as the Moon in Virgo harmonizes with dynamic Uranus in earthy Taurus.

The Moon wants to be pragmatic and practical, but there can be changes that throw us off course.

The Moon in Virgo will be opposite Neptune. Holding fast to facts can help all zodiac signs to avoid problems that appear to be too tough to handle, but eventually work themselves out.

If your birthday is on October 4:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American author Anne Rice and American actress Alicia Silverstone.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 4, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon in Virgo brings attention to your sector of duty, and when trines with Uranus, money can appear from out of the blue.

Spend it wisely on something you truly need, that helps you to save time and maybe even some money.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Virgo Moon invites your sensual side to enjoy some romance with nature, but it will also be opposite of Neptune.

You may want to spend time with others, but friends can be too busy to hang out. That’s OK. Make it a me-time day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Virgo gives you a sense of grounded ness when you stick close to home.

You are best staying near your own personal space as the Moon tone Uranus invites obstacles that can cause problems when you venture beyond what you know. Stay cautious.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are lots of interesting things that could take place today that reunites you to a friend who you lost touch with.

It's so interesting when you walk into someone or they reappear back into your life.

You may be taken completely off-guard when a person who you completely thought was gone forever makes a guest appearance during the Moon Trine Uranus today.

You could bump into each other at a bookstore or while grocery shopping or some random memory on Facebook pops up and brings you to back together in some way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Money and financial opportunities can feel sporadic and even unpredictable.

It's all touch and go with your income stream during the Moon Trine Uranus, but at the same time this unstable energy can bring you into some sudden luck when you least expect it. Toss a dollar to a scratch off ticket. Who knows? You could win.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With the Moon in your sign opposition Neptune, parts of your personality and things that you are dealing with can seem to be breaking down old ways of thinking.

This is a time to reconstruct your image and to review your life in a new way.

You might want to test out a new look or make a few changes that are sudden but timely, and toss out the rules when it comes to what others expect of you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A hook could e behind what someone is trying to offer you.

You might think that a gift is generous, perhaps even inert, but during the Moon Trine Uranus not every gesture that's sudden and timely worthy of your trust.

You will want to keep your scruples about you and practice caution when your gut and your mind are not aligned.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It was just vibes that you felt and nothing more. The romantic pull toward a friend will start to wane as the Moon is opposition Neptune. What were you thinking?

These things happen sometimes. When you work so closely with a person that you find mentally stimulating it can fool you into thinking that it's much more.

But starting today, your sensibility is restored and you'll see it was friendship, pure and simple, nothing else.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can believe in certain things, but unless (and until) you actually do things in real life, nothing happens.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

During the Moon Trine Uranus, your sense of purpose gets challenged, and you may doubt everything you ever knew in your life.

You might see that it's time to change your outlook, start to apply a new set of rules.

You're breaking old patterns, and it's going to feel good later, but right now, it's a rip once the bandaid is pulled off - hard.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have faith in romance, creativity and your imagination, and this is all that matters during the Moon Trine Uranus.

A change is sudden, and it has you realizing that you can't keep doing the same old boring thing over and over again. It's bad for you.

You have been stuck in a rut, at work and at home, and it's dulled your senses for too long.



It's time for change, and today, something jolts you so that your attention is caught and pointed in a new direction.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There are a lot of moving parts when you are sharing resources with others.

Someone may not be fully honest about their point of view or intentions either. During the Moon Opposition Neptune pay attention to subtle details and ask lots of questions.

It's your job to make sure there are no hidden agendas or fine print, especially if you're agreeing to work on something with other people and everyone is just agreeing based on a handshake.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A confession of love or an admittance that someone is wrong could be what's in store during the Moon Trine Uranus.

You might be caught completely by surprise that your loved one sees their fault in a matter and takes responsibility for it.

This could even be the sign that you're looking for when it comes to knowing if your relationship - partnership or friendship - is salvageable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.