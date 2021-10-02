Your daily horoscope for October 3, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday during the Moon in Leo entering Virgo.

The Sun is in the sign of Libra. The seventh solar house is where Mercury retrograde is also taking place.

On Sunday, Mercury in Libra will trine Jupiter, the planet of growth, and good luck in Aquarius.

Our desire is to find and be in situations where we can help others, but there are limitations and restrictions taking place due to Saturn in Aquarius, too.

We still have retrograde North Node in Gemini, and several outer and personal planets in retrograde bringing self-reflection to a high level.

This conflicts with the desire to be accepted by others and can put us at odds with people we are trying to have a relationship with.

If your birthday is on October 3:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American singers/songwriters Gwen Stefani and Ashlee Simpson.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 3, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There’s nothing wrong with sticking to what you know, in fact it may reduce your stress a little bit. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of routine.

And this can help you to get quite a bit done and have your life in order before the end of the day. Areas where you feel life is in disarray can improve.

Just imagine how you will sleep better knowing that tomorrow your day is going to run more smoothly simply because you took the time to do what you needed to do to put things into order.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s hard to concentrate or focus on so many things that are out of place, or if you were trying to make something and you don’t have exactly what it is that you need.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of creativity. Now is a good time for you to restock on items that you tend to use when crafting, or getting your home in order.

It’s a good time to also do a little bit of spring cleaning even though it’s fall.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Stop trying to do everything by yourself, no one is an island. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of home and family.

Try to delegate out some of the tasks that you do alone. Have a family meeting and see how others can help you make things happen in your house.

It may not be easy for you to get everyone on board, but trying is a good way to start.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you have a big meeting you need to make sure that all your information is exactly as it needs to be.

This is the time to prepare your notes and have everything together in a way that works for you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of communication.

You come across strongly and are able to get your ideas in a way that is practical and clear. This is a great time to present ideas or to pitch any campaigns or projects that you want to get done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you don’t know where your money is going, it’s time for you to create some sort of a budget. Use an app if you need to in order to help you understand how your money is being spent and how much you are making.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of money. This energy supports you and big ways and you should take it vantage of it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don’t need to ask for permission to do something just for yourself.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of identity. Create a new routine, and if you are already looking forward to the new year, now is a good time to start setting some resolutions down and getting organized.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It’s nice when people start to show you who they really are so you can know they are not meant to be in your inner circle.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of hidden enemies. You will sense who is for you and who is not, and decide whether or not you want to keep toxic people in your life.

This is where you start to clean house and make a decision that you will be intolerant about drama caused by others in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s always good to have the right people around you, and you seem to be attracting great people in your life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of friends. Even in networking you are meeting new people and making connections that are important and potentially good for business and career.

Even if you don’t use business cards, be sure to get LinkedIn account information and connect online.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s your hard work that gets you recognized right now, and you are also showing that you can be a true team player.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of career and social status. People see beyond your mistakes and they recognize you for your intentions.

You are able to make a big difference at your workplace, and this is a great time for you to strive for excellence.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s never too late to go back to school and earn a degree that you really want to have. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of higher learning .

Your mind is wide open to receive important information and to get through complex paper work and applications.

If you are hoping for money like grants or how you will pay for a class that you need, look for scholarships as you could be lucky.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a good time to really gather in all that you have available to you.

If you are trying to figure out how to cut corners by using resources that are available through your community, now’s a good time for you to start looking at your overall budget and figuring out where things fit.

From using books at the library instead of purchasing them, or seeing if your city is offering some sort of promotion as a result of the pandemic, the Moon in Virgo supports you accessing gifts from others and making them work for you’re needs.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you are planning a party or have activities coming up, now is the time to get your RSVPs in and get the commitments from others who are supposed to help.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of commitments. Make sure to put any plans that you need to make with others at the top of your priority list.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.