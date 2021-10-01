Your daily horoscope for October 2, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday during the Moon in Leo.

We are stumped at this time when the Moon in practical Virgo is opposite Jupiter in Aquarius. There are outside circumstances that seem to give us more than we can handle.

The floodgates open on Saturday, and the dam breaks after a few Saturn days that kept our ambitions in check when we really wanted to work.

Saturday can be our 'catchup day' in a few ways, and with Venus in harmony with Pluto, our schedules, routines, goals, and ambitions are thoughtfully considered.

The Moon may not like it this way, for the day was made to be one of rest, but sometimes the universe has other plans.

If your birthday is on October 2:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include Indian lawyer and anti-colonial nationalist/political ethicist Mahatma Gandhi, American singer/songwriter Sting and actress/television personality Kelly Ripa.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible which include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 2, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You love a good challenge, and on Saturday, you will get it.

A friend could push you to go past your own limitations during the Moon in Leo opposite Jupiter.

You don't like it when someone one-ups you, and your competitive nature comes out strong.

You'll want to dominate your competition and find your way back to the top.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your career and even your social status may see a huge leap of activity on your social media's LinkedIn.

Moon in Leo opposite Jupiter, can bring positive energy to your work sector where something you do gets noticed for all the right reasons.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your faith is restored, and it could be due to the kindness of someone you just met.

Moon in Leo opposite Jupiter brings a lot of favor into your life through the acts of others.

This could be where you get to witness someone doing good and it warms your heart, even encouraging you to do the same.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Moon in Leo opposite Jupiter, bringing luck and hope to your sector of secrets.

Your confidence gets a boost in the area of love, Cancer, and there's nothing to fear but your fear of being known more intimately before you're ready.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have quite a bit on your mind right now, and a good friend who allows you to unload your worries is needed.

With the Moon in Leo opposite Jupiter in your relationship sector, it can take quite a bit of courage for you to speak up right now.

You might not want anyone to see the real you, however the more you are able to be yourself vulnerably the better off you will feel.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Someone has big shoes to fill, and it could be that you have put too many things on your plate and have too much pride to admit that you were wrong.

With the Moon in Leo opposite Jupiter, your ambitious side is getting you into trouble.

You will want to scale back just a tad until you catch up on all the things you have on your plate.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Make plans to treat yourself, and bring a friend along. You have plenty of reasons to do some sweet things that bring out the best in you.

Romance is found everywhere from the right music to the perfect dinner talking about nothing. While the Moon in Leo opposite Jupiter, aim to enjoy yourself. No holds barred.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have the ability to make a great impression on your boss at work and, if you have a booked schedule full of meetings, your intensity will work out well for you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You come across as sharp and savvy. In fact, you bring quite a bit to the table today in everything you say and do. It’s not a good idea to be a wallflower when you are made to shine.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There is so much to learn right now and your mind is wide open to receive. Everything you get your hands on will have multiple purposes in your life.

You may find that there is a spiritual element in just about every task you tackle today.

It won't be hard to share your excitement about the things that you’ve learned, but try to master your subjects first.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You get to cash and all the goods today. You are either going to be pleasantly surprised by winning a few dollars on a scratch off ticket, or a friend could call you up and ask you if you want an item they no longer can use.

Thanks flow towards you and give you plenty to look forward to. Gratitude is going to be natural for you today because of all your good luck.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may be at odds with a partner right now because of your longing for freedom and your significant other may be wanting much of your time.

Anything that involves partnerships can have a little bit of an edge for you today.

You are going to want to try and be balanced in all that you say and do as it may be difficult for you to find enough room for yourself and for others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Try not to take everything personal today. You are going to be your worst critic despite all your best efforts.

The past may seem to be hanging like a dark cloud over your head while you are still trying to make changes.

This is one of those days where you feel as though you can’t win, but the truth is all these energies eventually will pass and every lesson you need to learn will be yours before the day is over.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.