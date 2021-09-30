Love Horoscope For Friday, October 1, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 1, 2021.

We have big changes underway, and even though the change in relationships can provoke fear, these aren't any to be concerned about.

Pluto is just about ready to station direct, and just before it does the transformation planet speaks to Venus who is in the sign of rulership for Pluto and they partner in ways that we need right now.

The changes we see mostly come from within but their external impact is huge. This is a really good time for love, and it all starts from within.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto and this brings a big change into your love life as a result of important information.

A secret you need to know can be revealed. You may discover things that break your heart, Aries, but this is how diamonds are formed under pressure, and you're going to sparkle like never before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Finally a break you needed, and it's an improvement to your love life.

Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto, and a change may start to appear within the personality and character of your partner. An ex could return truly ready to do the right things. You might have a change of heart

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's the little things in your relationship that make your heart swoon today. Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto and your change of heart brings a sense of revival to your love life.

For the longest time you thought it was everyone else that needed to make changes, but seeing your part is going to really make an impact in how you appreciate your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love really does find a way, and your romantic life shows why.

Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto, and it's as though your relationship becomes reborn. You are more open and interested in the way that things happen in your interaction with each other.

You can start to focus on those moments that redefine what it means to be in a 'partnership' that's centered on all the good stuff.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your home life is going to change in a good way, and you will see how much love is within your family. Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto and it stirs the heart of everyone you love.

There are cracks in the thickest guards that have gone up recently. Even the toughest person to get along with may show their softer side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A conversation that you needed to have happens and things went better than you anticipated. Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto, and this is such a positive time for change as a result of honesty.

Be bold with your thoughts and ideas. Say what you have been holding back, but be sure to do it with a lot of love. It will make a big difference.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Money cannot solve all of life's problems, but it does help you to do things for others that make your world sweet.

Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto in your sector of possessions. You have so much love to give right now, and sharing it with others feels natural and rewarding for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your life and love become aligned in a beautiful way now. Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto, and this brings so many positive changes that involve your sense of identity and how you love.

You see yourself as a person who is worthy of respect and you make sure that this is what you get, instead of settling for less than you deserve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your past does not have a hold on you, and if it did, things are starting to change. Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto bringing good things to your karmic sector.

You've paid your dues, and your heartache is coming to an end. You don't need to think about it much more than that. It's time for healing and forgiveness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A friend you've been crushing on finally shows signs of feeling the same way, and it's a match made in heaven.

Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto brings a little more love into your friendship sector. The hope you've been carrying in your heart can reveal itself to you in an amazing way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your career is going to flourish and you'll feel the passion in all that you do. Even if you have felt tired lately,

Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto will give you some restored energy to do the things you have to do, and feel the love and appreciation of others for playing such a vital role to your team. And, your significant other is going to be so proud of you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A spiritual experience can be mindblowing, and you sense that your higher power is truly involved in your life in miraculous ways.

Venus in Scorpio sextiles Pluto, and this changes your mind about everything. You won't feel invisible anymore, Pisces. The universe sees you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

