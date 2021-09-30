Your daily horoscope for October 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday during the Moon in Leo.

We hit a wall on Friday with the Moon heated in the zodiac sign of brave Leo, and the Sun eager to please others while in Libra.

But, Saturn is in the sign of its rulership and it grabs a hold of Leo saying - wait, wait, and more waiting.

We have restrictions on us this Friday, and despite our best efforts, this matters.

Even the Moon in Leo squares Venus. Venus rules money and property, and she is in the sign of her fall. How frustrating it can feel on Friday.

There can be a strong sense of negativity in the air, and for that reason, there are too many stops to keep many from going forward.

If your birthday is on October 1:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes a mental block can happen, and there isn't really much you can do about it.

You just have to wait. The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing delays and feelings of restriction to your creativity and it affects your zest for life too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You cannot win over everyone, even if you try to be the one who is understanding and supportive.

The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing concerns to your home and family. You might feel that there are obstacles to your goals due to differences of opinion among family members.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're quiet today, and being reflective is good for what the day needs. The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing a hesitancy to say what you need to say and to keep certain things to yourself more than usual.

You may sense that there are items out of control in your life that you need to reconsider your role in, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have to work twice as hard today, and it can feel as though you're striving for something that is not within reach.

The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing some financial restrictions and there could even be loss in money streams or how you acquire things you need financially.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you stand for and who you are is ready to change, and part of this process is self-doubt.

The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing an identity crisis and questions about what you want could hit home today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your concerns about previous actions come to a head, and you may wonder if there are consequences that you have yet to face.

The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing the past into focus and you are likely to feel as though your history is an obstacle to your future growth and potential.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friends are mirrors into the soul, and your relationships help you to see things about yourself that you would not see otherwise.

The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing your relationships into reality. You will get a sense that you are lonelier than you had imagined and less connected with others than you would like to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You get what you want, but then realize it isn't what you thought it would be.

The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing your career and social status into evaluation. You may be offered a promotion and turn it down because you don't want to give up the comforts you have now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You need to make some adjustments to your schedule, and this has a great impact on your emotional and spiritual health.

The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing your religion or spiritual habits into careful consideration. A routine or lifestyle change may need to be made to feel reconnected with your higher power as you once were.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can't build with people who are only in it for themselves. The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing your shared resources into evaluation.

You could be at a crossroads where someone's stinginess becomes a dealbreaker, and you decide it's time to find better people to work with.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You might decide it's time to move on or put a boundary that causes the other person to ghost you.

The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing your commitments, including relationships that function as marriage into perspective. Breakups and new divisions of labor could become part of your desires today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Put your priorities in order, and place yourself at the top of the list. The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn bringing your daily tasks and health into the picture.

Now is not a good time to take risks or to add more to your plate than is needed. In fact, reduce your efforts for maximum productivity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

