Your daily horoscope for September 30, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday during the Moon in Leo.

We are slightly egocentric while the Moon is Cancer entering in Leo at night.

The Moon squares Uranus, and like adding a bit of fire to water, tempers can flare and emotional volatility is possible.

Part of the problem is the Sun and its relationship to Mars in the sign of its detriment. There are areas in life where we feel our hands are tied and making changes is tough to do.

Even if changes were possible, the details of how to execute them are still cloudy.

The 2021 retrograde season is peaking, and with Mercury retrograde at a critical degree and Pluto completing its annual rx cycle, the intensity is too strong to really know what clarity is, although it is coming soon.

If your birthday is on September 30:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actor Ezra Miller and actress/comedian Fran Drescher.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for September 30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Frustration can be what you feel during this time, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of romance.

There will be a side of you that wants to have it all, including your romantic life running smoothly, but with Mars in your sector of relationships too many things can come up to throw things off course. Be patient, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You desire what you want and there's nothing wrong with that, but there are lots of cooks in the kitchen, and this causes confusion and some problems.



The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of home, and ego clashes, personal wants, and willpower problems can get in the way.

You might have to be the one to get things organized and in order. Not too much of a problem for you, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You will feel most comfortable when you are center-stage. The attention you want to receive from others comes from a deep need to be heard and to be seen.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of communication, so you can take the lead in important conversations right now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You will want to take an aggressive approach towards your financial matters. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of money.



There can be an underlying current of discontent when it comes to how much you are making in comparison to what goes out of your bank account each month.

This is a good time for you to channel your anxiety. Use your energy wisely and apply it towards tackling a budget.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes it is all about you, and that is all you need to know to start making important changes that you feel are timely.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of identity. This is when you are to try new hairstyles or make changes to your wardrobe.

You can even do small things that start to mix things up in your personal life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have let things slide long enough. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of hidden enemies.



And now it’s time to make sure people know who they are interacting with.

This could be a situation where silence speaks louder than words and your presence provides all the support you need to promote change in your life and how others treat you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You stand out above all the rest, and even if you do not like the attention it is very likely that you will find it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of friends. In the crowd, everything about you draws attention to the things you say and do.

This is where you take the limelight easily and if you do not want all eyes on you then you may want to exit out early or not attend an event at all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Stand up for what you believe in. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of reputation.

You will have a strong need to feel respected for what you say and do, and if you don't get it, things may get ugly. Now it’s important that you apply your desire for respect to yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of higher learning. Be careful.

You may think that you know plenty and don’t need anyone else to give you advice or tell you what to do.



This is where you may fall short on seeing the benefit of collaboration. You could end up being your own worst enemy when you least expect it, and become your own stumbling block.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of secrets. Prepare yourself.

Just because you put up enough safeguards to keep your heart secure, that doesn’t mean that once someone decides to disclose something that you thought would remain private, but it won’t hurt you.

It will. But, you may not let your real feelings show about the matter. Saving face could become the more priority item for you today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of commitment.

You’re ready to really get down to the bones of your situation and get the job done.

This is where you will want to get rid of all distractions and focus on all that you have.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of routines. Take pride in the things you say and do.

You may find yourself very busy feeling as though no one is seeing all that you have to do.

However, the Moon in Leo can give you some extra drive and determination to get things done and to please your boss too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

