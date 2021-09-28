Your daily horoscope for September 29, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday during the Moon in Cancer entering Leo.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, we have masculine energy expressed in emotional ways.

This can translate into being strong when you need to be, speaking up for yourself where you once felt intimidated, and in the extreme - expressed in violence and emotional volatility.

The Sun conjunct Mars is alive and well, so our relationships can be a trigger for anger. Relationships can be motivating but also to an extreme.

If your birthday is on September 29:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American comedian, singer/ actor Jerry Lee Lewis, and Roger Bart.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for September 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to hold back a bit. Your social side comes out this week, but timing is everything.

The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of friends. Saturn in Aquarius encourages you to look at the relationships in your life with wisdom.

Some people don't belong there. You already know who these people are, but it's up to you to decide whether or not you're ready to part with toxic individuals. If you don't, Saturn may help you along this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's your job to be your best version of yourself, and there is a lot at stake motivating you to polish some areas of your life that are lackluster.

The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of reputation, and certain limitations will start to lift if you play your cards right and present your best foot forward. Try not to be pretentious, but at the very least, don't slack or cut corners at this time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Stand your ground and be firm when it comes to your convictions. There's a time to compromise, Gemini, and you typically are flexible, but right now, your truth needs you to have a backbone.

The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of belief.

This is when all the times you put on a smile or nodded your head in agreement to play nice has to stop. It's time to really own what it means to be authentic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You cannot prevent every catastrophe from happening and if something ends up out in the open, no matter how embarrassed you feel, it's for a reason.

The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of secrets.

Everything happens for a reason, and if a painful moment brings you to a better place with others and within yourself, count it as a blessing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can say no, and you may have to, Leo. You don't want to put yourself in a pinch if it's preventable.

The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of commitments. Weigh your options carefully.

You may want to be all things to all people, but does that make sense? Not, really. Be wise. And, it's good to have time to relax. Not every hour needs to involve work. Aim for more play.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Dig in and find your source of motivation.

You have to get a lot accomplished, and this is not the time to waiver on your work. The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of daily duties.

With a full agenda, you have quite a few reasons to feel as though the day is busier than planned.

Give yourself something to look forward to at the end of the day. You will need to reward yourself for doing so much.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You know what you want, so why pretend that you don't? It's not that you need to play hard-to-get. You need to just reciprocate and show you're interested... because you are.

The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of romance.

A little heart-pumping romantic interaction is good for you. it makes you feel alive again and reminds you of all the good things that this time of year can bring into your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have a few loose ends that need tidying up. So, if that means calling out for the day, then so be it. The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of home.

Your home was meant to be a place where you can rest and feel at ease. With Saturn, you may see all the areas of your life that you've neglected.

And, even if this makes you feel sad or overwhelmed, it's good to know that you are on to yourself and ready to take matters into your own hands and improve them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have an important message that needs to be sent off to the world, but social media may not be the place to do it just yet.

The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of communication. Some messages need to be thought about for a little while and carefully considered.

You will have the right time come along. You want to be ready to share your wisdom without having it delivered and ignored by the person you're hoping to make an impact on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Keep an eye out for overspending and mind your budget.

This is the time to be frugal and not go over what you thought you should allow yourself to spend this month. The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of money.

Right now, Saturn is encouraging you to be budget-minded and financially smart. With Mercury retrograde taking place in your house of career, be cautious about how much you make and what is realistic for your budget.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of identity. It's time to grow up, Aquarius. Yes, adulting is not always fun to do, but this is a time for you to step up and rise to the occasion.

Put on your best game face and prove to the world you've got the right stuff to slay.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Libra Sun trines Saturn bringing attention to your solar house of karma.

You saw this one coming and there was a part of you ready for it, and even though it's sad, you know you need to heal. What feels like the bandaid ripping off is also a relief.

It's good to know you're closer to the end of this journey with just a few steps left to go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.