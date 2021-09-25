Your weekly horoscope for September 27 to October 3, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs. Here's what the stars have in store for you.

It looks like our old friend is back in town and ready to rock, and by this we mean Mercury in Retrograde, starting on September 26.

We've picked up some reserve energy thanks to the Autumn Equinox, and now we can walk into the rest of the Fall season with confidence and stability. Mercury Retrograde be damned!

We're also working with the Waning Moon, traveling through Gemini and Cancer, which simultaneously drains us AND builds us up.

It's as if this week is here to show us how low we can go, as well as how high we can intend for. It's a week filled with hopes and dreams, as well as a few setbacks - all of which we can deal with.

As we enter October, we will be able to feel the cool, refreshing newness of the season, as well as the hope within our own selves; suddenly, things seem possible, and even though we have the retrograde to mess things up, we won't be slaves to it.

We're still in Libra Sun, at this point, which makes everything easier. If we hit a snag, we can work with it, rather than freak out over its difficulty. That's Libra Sun for you. Like a helping hand extended in our direction.

Horoscope For The Week Of September 27 - October 3, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

During this week, you will be experiencing the passionate affect of Venus in Scorpio - and it could totally blow your mind in terms of your relationship. Expect a fresh new look at the person you are involved with and a bedroom experience that will have your head spinning.

All is well in love and romance, for you this week, Aries. Mercury retrograde may want to mess with that, but your energy is way too fast and frenetic for little old Mercury to catch up with. Enjoy yourself while it lasts, friend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week also promises you a 'good time' when it comes to sex and romance, but it's not as limited as all that. In fact, the waning Moon energy works well on your own temperament and in turn, this balanced feeling brings you even closer to the person you are involved with.

This is the time where you make the motions to get deeper into this relationship, perhaps even go for a long time commitment. The stars are on your side, right now, Taurus. This is a good week for love and for engagements of a romantic nature.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week will bring you upfront and center with some real decisions - the kind you like to avoid, simply because, well, you're Gemini. What's great is that these decisions will become quite obvious to you; you'll have no problem deciding what to do and you'll end up happy with your choice.

You are clear-headed and able this week, and if you so choose to invest your time in making plans for travel, your destinations will all provide you with an interesting experience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may feel a touch obsessed this week, about a person of interest. You may border on feelings of anxiety, simply because you do not know what they are doing - you have a lack of control on the situation and this is what is at the heart of your week.

Not being able to know 'for sure' is what's eating at you, and that's the Mercury Retrograde affect on your life, Cancer. Here's a heads up for you: Go directly to the person you are interested in and ask them point-blank what is going on, rather than create false scenarios in your mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

During this week, you are going to be picking up on the energy of Venus parallel Saturn, which may affect how you show love. You know that you want your relationship to go on and on, and you will do whatever is necessary to keep this intact, and what you have come to believe is that - for this week, less is more.

This is also the Retrograde effect on your personal communication. You will be holding back in love and in words this week - and all of it is both necessary and beneficial to the relationship you're in.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Do not be surprised if you suddenly find yourself in a highly romantic situation - one that was tailor-made for you, by your partner. Expect to be treated well, this week, Virgo, most especially by those you want to treat you well.

If you've been feeling neglected by your partner, you will see a turnaround in this behavior. You will also come to understand that everyone else is just as moody and particular as you are, and ironically, you'll be in enough of a forgiving mood to let them off the hook.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It is your season, and while the Sun is still in Libra, you'll be sure to experience positivity and balance. You do have Venus Trine Neptune coming your way, on the 29th, and that is going to work well for your love life.

This is a good time to 'go all the way' meaning, do not hesitate to share your loving intentions and make plans for the future. This is a good week for commitments and long-term plans, especially when those plans are romantic.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury Retrograde may have you in a snit, this week, Scorpio, as you find yourself arguing a little more than usual. How annoying! While you're working with Waning Gibbous Moon energy, you are also trying very hard just to stay above water; it seems work is on overload and your patience is wearing thin.

With Pluto Direct coming just around the corner, you should be feeling scrappy and ready to rumble. This too shall pass, Scorpio - try not to beat anyone up this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The main event of the week is the start of Mercury Retrograde, and you'll be feeling it in all the standard ways; expect technology to go bonkers on you, as well as simple communications that are destined to become misunderstandings.

This is all the more reason for you to pay close attention to your internet doings and your personal choices. You can easily make mistakes during this week, so keep your head clear and your eyes on what you're doing. You can sail through this week if you stay aware while thinking all decisions through before making them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are looking at a week dedicated to the upkeep of your physical health. You have made a decision to improve your life, and you wish to start with proper diet and exercise, you figure, "It's about time." And you'd be correct - it is about time.

The retrograde works for you, oddly enough - it teaches you that we don't last forever and that at any time, things can go awry - especially with our bodies. This acts as a wake-up call for you and sets you on a path for good health and the effort it takes to achieve such a thing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week brings you insight and spirituality. The end of the year has that kind of affect on you, and you'd rather - at this point - spend time going within than spending that time with friends or people in general.

The retrograde pushes you even further into your own headspace, which suits you just fine. You will take solace this week in the seeking of spirit and the practice of ritual and meditation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You will find yourself very fulfilled in your job and work, this week, Pisces. If you are involved with animals or healthcare, you will be put to the test - one that you will pass with flying colors.

You are extraordinarily helpful to those who need help, and this will bring you great joy. Knowing that you can rise to your potential makes you feel inspired to do even more. The retrograde will catch up to you - but not yet, Pisces...not yet.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

