3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, September 27 - October 3, 2021

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting September 27, 2021, may feel like life has taken a turn for the worst, and there's really no way around it when viewing the situation from the standpoint of astrology.

Well, here we are in Libra season, and while that usually means good things are in the mix, we also have to look at how certain 'other' aspects affect us, in particular, the signs of Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius, as they may have to endure a rough patch during the week of September 27 through October 3, 2021.

Let's not convince ourselves that all is lost, however - because it's not. It simply may be a bit of a wake-up call for the signs that have been called out.

We have to consider the biggie: Mercury in retrograde on Monday, September 27. While many of us can roll with the punches that this retrograde can bring, some of us really feel it as it comes on strong, in the beginning, days.

So, we're looking at the return of people from the past and a few unwanted confrontations to come, and this is part of what makes September 27, 2021 the start of a bad week.

This week promises to be a trial, and for some, we're really going to have to practice both restraint and serenity, as we will be tested by the people in our lives.

What will make for the roughest part of the week, for some, is how we deal with people: will we let them get the better of us, or will we learn how to navigate through their negativity so that we may find ourselves on safe, secure shores, once again?

Who is going to have a rough week, September 27 through October 3, 2021?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week, September 27, 2021, to October 3, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may find that you're burning the candle at both ends, this week, Aries, and if you don't watch out, you may just...burn out. Let's just say this week will bring about some real weariness. You may find that you're bored to death of whatever it is you're involved in and that the act of continuing on with this dull work is just more than you can handle.

This could turn into rebellion on your part, which is, in its way, your own self-destruction. You want something over with, and because you can't exactly put your finger on it, you do many things to hurt yourself.

You are one hundred percent unsatisfied, and yet, you don't know what it is that displeases you so much. This is highly frustrating for you, and the Mercury retrograde is just not helping you gain clarity.

What's really troubling you the most, this week, is that you can't figure out what's bothering you so much, and until you do, you're going to keep destroying things in your life. That's a vicious circle that you'll need to explore if you want peace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have no problem with self-esteem, and that has been a long time in the making. You have no room in your life for self-doubt, and so weeks like this one will feel tremendously burdensome because, even with your self-confidence at an all-time high, you're still not getting the answers you want to hear.

There's a good chance this is work-related. Perhaps you are waiting on hearing 'the good news' about some job prospect, and yet, still no word. Arg! It's so infuriating. You aren't about waiting, you are about action and NOW.

You live in the now moment, and yet, the now moment only seems to be presenting you with the 'hurry up and wait' affect. Dull, dull, dull! This week is all about frustration - not failure, however.

It is not about failure or disaster, but merely about having to put up with other people's inability to come to a decision, and of course, this decision is what will alter your own reality and fate. Waiting on others to decide what you will do, be and have is ultimately your worst nightmare.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may be on the brink of one of those 'social media' breaks. You've been engaged in many activities as of late, and now that you're 'back in town' you realize that the only thing you have to look forward to is 'what's on Facebook.'

That's enough to blow your ever-loving mind, and the idea of relying on social media for your entertainment is just so...beneath you. It would be a very good idea for you to stay away from social media, if only for the week.

Take this week to recapture your lovely memories and plan to make new ones in the future. You did yourself a good turn by focusing on the outdoors - now, see if you can keep your mind as free as the wind, instead of doubling down on your computer and blinding yourself by computer glare.

Stick to nature, this week, Sagittarius, because if you don't, you will end up feeling massively depressed by the state of the world and the constant opinion of social networks and all the people that inhabit it. If you want to have a better week, then stay away from the noise.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda