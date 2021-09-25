Your daily horoscope for September 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday during the Moon in Gemini.

We look for stability but there's none to be found due to the amount of air energy coming through on Sunday.

Jupiter and Saturn are in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing tension to friendships.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, and the Moon will speak to Saturn in Aquarius creating a harmonious blend of air elemental energy.

Things flow but not without a little bit of work. We will want to try new things and enjoy all the things in life that bring pleasure but none of the commitment.

If your birthday is on September 26:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American tennis player Serena Williams and Italian theologian St. Francis of Assisi.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for September 26, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Make plans to go out and have fun, as the day is perfect for socializing and spending time sightseeing. You don't have to go too far to put a smile on your face.

Check out the areas where you live, Aries. After this pandemic, you appreciate the little things more than ever. And, now the Gemini Moon trines Saturn affecting your solar house of friends. Make plans with yours, especially if it's been a long time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are in development mode, and your interests can bring you an opportunity to make money.

The Gemini Moon trines Saturn, affecting your solar house of career. You have so many wonderful talents, that it can be hard to know which one is the most important to focus on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You gain something of value, Gemini, so don't dismiss it. The Gemini Moon trines Saturn, affecting your solar house of higher learning. The day is perfect for visiting a bookstore and scanning the shelves for something to read this fall.

If you have been toying with the idea of taking a course or signing up for an online class to boost your own business, this is a great time to sign up and make a commitment to do it - later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You need what you need, and there's no reason to be shy about it. The Gemini Moon trines Saturn, affecting your solar house of shared resources. You might need something from a friend, so instead of holding off for later to ask, schedule a conversation or better yet, shoot out a text or email and ask for a firm 'yes'. You will have to push for what you want, but success is likely.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You want more when it comes to love, and the truth is that you deserve more than you're getting. The Gemini Moon trines Saturn, affecting your solar house of commitment. This is not a time to be wishy-washy about what you need. Be open and transparent about your desire to be involved with someone on a new level. Rejection could be possible, but recovery is swift with today's air energy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What a day to start something all over again and take matters into your own hands. The Gemini Moon trines Saturn, affecting your solar house of health. You may not know what type of goal or needs you have to make yourself feel like you're headed in a better direction. The only way to gauge that is to start somewhere. Begin small.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is in the air, or so they say, and you are going to have lots of attention from people without even trying. The Gemini Moon trines Saturn, affecting your solar house of romance. There's a lot of fun things to do when the season starts to change. Plan an outing before the cold weather starts to kick in. Go for a walk. Enjoy some time at the river or beach. Start stocking up on goodies to make s'mores or have a picnic in your own backyard.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Stick to what you know. In fact, try to avoid venturing out where there are higher than normal elements of risk. The Gemini Moon trines Saturn, affecting your solar house of home, so familiarity is best. You will prefer what you can really trust and so control becomes an issue for you today. You will want to be around people, places, and things that have a little bit of change, but not too much. Focus on what's easy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are holding back your words, and for this reason, you appear much more tolerant and wise than you have in the past. The Gemini Moon trines Saturn, affecting your solar house of communication. Lots of thoughts and ideas come up for you, but it's a good idea to write them out and plan out what it is you need to share. You can journal and even chat with a friend before going deeper into the subject with the person you're trying to impress.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you've recently spent more than you usually make, you'll catch up on your finances rather quickly. The Gemini Moon trines Saturn, affecting your solar house of money. This is a great time to find a seasonal side hustle. Start applying to online jobs or if you have been thinking about building a small business based on a hobby of things you like to make, hang your hat by signing up for your business entity and get started.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are stubborn lately, and when it comes to change-making, you'll do it for yourself and if it makes sense. The Gemini Moon trines Saturn, affecting your solar house of identity. It's good to make small adjustments to your wardrobe or even your physical appearance when the itch for something new hits. Maybe a tattoo is in order or coloring your hair? Consider your new look for the upcoming year and see what's happening in fashion. RELATED: Confused About Your Relationship? This Free Psychic Reading Can Give You Answers!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

No one likes to feel as though they have been fooled, but you may still think this way out of fear of being hurt. The Gemini Moon trines Saturn, affecting your solar house of hidden enemies. Not everyone can be trusted and despite the sadness, you feel at the reality of knowing you can't let your guards down with everyone, it's still good to be kind. You don't want to be like the person you find disappointing. Your attitude can model what is the high road to take.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.