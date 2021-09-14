3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Scared Of Love During Venus Square Saturn Starting September 15, 2021

Some zodiac signs are scared of love, especially during Venus square Saturn which takes place on September 15, 2021.

Fearing love is most certainly not a rare occurrence, in fact, it's at the heart of many of our decisions.

We fear not being loved, we fear love itself, and we fear that it won't last if we do have it. Self-help books would have us believe that fear is the absence of love, and vice-versa, and that the two cannot exist together - in the same mind.

And yet, fear and love walk hand in hand again and again - defying all of our new age ideals.

Venus Square Saturn is one of those transits that plays with our emotional understanding of love.

Venus is the planet that inspires in us the desire to find love, to be happy, to dive into the beauty of relationship and connection, while Saturn brings a chaotic element into the mix; and where there's chaos, there's fear - fear of the unknown.

Chaos brings unpredictability, and when we don't know where something is going, we introduce fear into our being.

And so, on September 15, we host Venus Square Saturn, which in turn stimulates the very fear of love itself into our lives.

For certain select signs of the Zodiac, the feeling of fear will manifest itself as uncertainty, paranoia, hopelessness, and resolve. When chaos enters the arena of love and relationship, as it does with this transit, we may find ourselves feeling a little skittish.

Zodiac Signs Who Are Scared Of Love During Venus Square Saturn Starting September 15, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are a lover, not a fighter, though you do like to entertain warrior visions of yourself - that's fantasy, and it helps you cope. What may lie beneath those fantasies, however, is a deep fear of not being loved, which will be intensified during Venus Square Saturn.

You may entertain thoughts of unworthiness - you may feel like your secrets are exposed and that upon their discovery, you will be seen as a fraud or less than desirable.

While you want people to perceive you like this badass who conquers and slays on the field of love, you fear being 'seen', because you believe that you're not half as good as the fantasy projection you have created for yourself.

All you want is to be loved, and yet, your mind gets in the way during this transit - enough so that you may actually jeopardize whatever relationship you are in at the moment.

Try not to start a passive-aggressive fight with your partner-spouse-date; you do not need to be punished, Taurus - there is nothing wrong with you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You so want to let your guard down as you recognize that it is only through your own vulnerability that you will be able to fully experience the beauty of love. You want it so bad, but you can't seem to get over that last hump - the one that protects you and keeps you at a distance from the love you crave.

Venus Square Saturn might make you feel justified in your inability to take that final step, as it basically insures that your fear of love will stay strong and fiery.

And yet, what does that do for you? It keeps you alone and vigilant; you carry a torch for your own pride - you cannot, will not let go of that torch because you don't realize that the torch is a testament to your own fear.

You think fear is for losers, for someone unlike your own self... but fear is for everyone, as is liberation from that fear.

You have a ways to go before you are ready, Scorpio, but do not believe in the doubt this transit implants in your psyche. You deserve to love and be loved. Letting your guard down is part of what will grant you this necessary human experience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are scared of love during this transit because you are scared of love every other day, as well. You know it's a thing of beauty and you get on board with that idea...until it's got real potential, and then your fear kicks in, once again, like an old friend.

In fact, your fear of intimacy, love, and real connection is a trusted companion of yours. Fear has never let you down, it's always been there for you, and so you've come to trust that perhaps it's better to stay afraid, rather than to take a chance and get involved FOR REAL, with another person. This isn't to say you haven't had relationships; of course, you have, in fact, you're probably in one now.

But is your relationship based on love - or is it based on fear? Are you with your person because you fear being alone - or being broke, or being responsible? Do you love the person you are with or are you with them because make your life more convenient?

It's not a terrible thing to say yes to any of these things, but it's also OK to say yes to love itself. Venus Square Saturn will have you examining your true feelings about the person you are presently involved with.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda