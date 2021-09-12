3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Lucky In Love During The Moon Sextile Jupiter Starting September 13, 2021

Three zodiac signs who get lucky in love during the Moon sextile Jupiter will find things work out nicely in their relationships starting September 13, 2021.

We've been using the phrase, "Lucky in love" for decades, always with the assumption that it means finding the right one and staying with them.

In fact, from a very early age, we are under the impression that we are somehow destined to find our special number one, and that this person not only rises to the top - but in their way, they are perfect - they complete us.

This is what we are taught - by society, relatives, TV.

Perhaps, 'lucky in love' can be more than just the union of two people - perhaps having luck in love, which is an enormous boon, can also mean self-love, or love of all.

Still, we're not as interested in all those enlightened states, are we? We want our version of 'lucky in love' to mean that we will find our special number one - we want to defy the idea of imperfect love - we want it all.

Moon Sextile Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius is about as close as it gets to being the bringer of luck in love, and this gift will be given to three signs of the Zodiac, starting on September 13, 2021.

That's not to say we won't all be somewhat affected by this transit, but lucky are the few to be called out by name.

Zodiac Signs Who Get Lucky In Love During The Moon Sextile Jupiter Starting September 13, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've put aside your ideals; you no longer want the perfect love and you've given up on the idea of 'luck' - life takes work, effort - things don't just fall in your lap...until they do, Cancer. Life is full of miracles in this way.

One minute we let it all go, and in the next minute - it all comes our way. In your case, you'll get lucky in love during this transit because you are not expecting anything. You simply live your life, wanting less and less all the time, which, unconsciously opens the gates to everything - according to universal law.

The less you expect, the more you can be surprised, and even thrilled. You are not a bottomless pit of need, and because of your self-love, you are able to attract to you someone of high quality - someone who respects you and your mind. Luck in love will look like a respectful person who enters your world.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Jupiter plays an important role in your 'luck' during this time, Leo, as it makes things seems suddenly possible. You may have been hesitant about many things over the recent days, most especially about how a certain person in your life is going to react to you.

You want them to love you, to accept you as you are - and it seems that thanks to Moon Sextile Jupiter, you may just get that kind of luck. This transit is going to help you to recognize that you are on the right track, and that you are the one who created your own luck - you worked for this, and now it's almost there.

When it comes to love, you're about to see how truly lucky you can be as the person you are interested in is also influenced by this transit. In other words, if any one of us decide to make this a week filled with love - we will get what we want, simply because we put in the effort. We create our own luck in this regard - thanks to Moon in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

It is written in the stars: you are lucky in love, and it all begins on September 13, 2021, as we all come under the influence of Moon Sextile Jupiter. You have dreams - they are not built on perfect ideals, nor are they too out of reach...in fact, your dreams are sensible - though quite romantic.

You don't ask for perfection, but you do require respect, passion and interest. This is something you will see come to you, this week, Pisces. The Jupiter influence is working its way on the person you want in your life - it is allowing them to see you for the first time - as you are, in all of your self-confident glory.

You love yourself, and this means you don't have time for people who feel less about you than you, yourself, do. And this kind of self esteem cannot help but manifest as something good. Your luck is as a result of the cosmic conspiracy of support and your own ability to direct that luck your way.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda