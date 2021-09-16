One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 17, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, September 17, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Get your thinking cap on, as the universe plans to teach us something new on Friday.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius over the weekend, and the Sun will be in Virgo.

Virgo season is nearly over, and we are getting ready for a new lunar phase starting the 20th of September.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 22/4, the teacher.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 22/4 include American singer/songwriter Bryan Adams and American race car driver Dale Earnhardt

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, September 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

You deserve everything good thing that you have coming to you, and more, Aries.

You have been putting in so many hours doing the right things, and the results are just around the corner for you.

You might feel afraid to believe your dreams will ever come true, but they will. You just need to have faith and trust your heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Time waits for no one, and if you're sitting around hoping something will change, it won't.

You have to make your own future. Destiny is not something that you can simply hope for. You need to move toward your dreams and meet them along the way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You can't fight things all of the time. It's important to pick your battles wisely and to be sensible.

You may be thinking that you have to be tough and assertive, too.

But this time around you'll get more with kindness. In fact, being nice will open more doors for you than aggressiveness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You'll have a sense of something coming your way.

Something inside of you will quicken and give you a strong sense that you are about to encounter a miraculous event or meet a soulmate.

When your spirit tells you life is about to change, trust that your heart will lead the way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

A beautifully feminine energy surrounds you and brings with it positivity and joy.

You are radiant hope and optimism to your friends and family.

So much of who you are is shining brightly today, and it opens doors and makes it easier for you to find opportunities.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is a choice, and sometimes the first decision you need to make is sharing that you feel love.

Be honest about the way that you feel. You care deeply for another person and they deserve to know that your heart has changed from friendship to more.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Tradition is so hard to break, but there are times when you have to be the first to part ways and start over again.

You should expect that there will be resistance to your ideas, and perhaps a lot of undermining. But, if you know that you're doing the right thing, press on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You have to make a lot of important decisions, and this requires you to look at all sides of the problem you face.

Do a pros and cons list. Evaluate all your choices and see what it is that works out for you in the long run, and way into the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can't stop trying if you know that you will get it eventually. No one has ever done art or a job perfectly the first time.

You need to practice and train. Through trial and error, you'll eventually get things right.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're young and spunky so you want to take over the world, but there comes a time when you need to approach things from a more reserved standpoint.

Instead of jumping into a business or project without planning, take the necessary steps to ensure you will be successful.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

There are a few things in life where it's good that the situation was handled in a way others did not like but it was right for you.

You don't want to be the one person who always seems to bend over backward for people only to end up short on your side of things.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

A new beginning is on the horizon. You need this chance at a fresh start. Don't let yourself become lazy or apathetic.

Push yourself if you have to. Change is never easy. Doing something new is scary and difficult, but you know this is good for you, so try it. What do you have to lose?

